The Village People’s chaotic Liberty Ball performance of Y.M.C.A. was the perfect metaphor for Team Trump’s competence

We were surprised when Donald Trump appeared to adopt the Village People’s 1978 hit Y.M.C.A. as his anthem – not least because he accompanied it with a cringeworthy dance.

does he … does he thinks this looks good? pic.twitter.com/ZJRPIyN2fy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

As other artists increasingly sent cease and desist letters to prevent him from sullying their music with his tales of sharks, windmills and Hannibal Lecter (or his dancing), the Village People’s Victor Willis, who holds the legal rights to the band name, eventually allowed him to carry on using it – disappointing their large LGBTQ+ fanbase.

At a rally Trump held the day before his inauguration, the latest incarnation of Village People performed the anthem for the MAGA faithful.

The gays have officially lost YMCA in the culture war. It was an unexpected and hard fought battle but we have to cede this territory and live to fight another day. https://t.co/lt8y3Us1GE — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 19, 2025

Such is Trump’s love for the disco smash that the group were invited to appear at one of Monday’s three inaugural balls – and their performance was an accidental metaphor for his administration.

LMAO the Village People's "YMCA" performance at Trump's inaugural ball went so far off the rails the band basically had to stop playing pic.twitter.com/pTJLzMqihh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025

Who’d have thought they could produce a performance as bad as his dance?

Has there been anything more cringe? https://t.co/mdXo5Ttdw3 — Uriah Heep ️‍ (@notthebandfool) January 21, 2025

This whole day has been a shitshow and it’s ending on one too https://t.co/3ZEYx5PZaR — Kellen (@Krush59) January 21, 2025

Why were there so many audio issues today? This is the third issue; starting with Carrie Underwood, then Billy Ray Cyrus' guitar and now the village people.. I thought trump only hired the best people? — KevFromCT (@kevfromct80) January 21, 2025

how you throw a party is an indication on how you will govern a nation — witchboy (@WitchboyO) January 21, 2025

They had concepts of a song… — The American People (@MattXXSixteen) January 21, 2025

All that money donated definitely didn’t get spent on the entertainment or sound or concert another grift — Toni p (@Tonipinterested) January 21, 2025

Did they not pay the production team? What a mess https://t.co/cEZDL6RTCG — Denise Duffield-Thomas (@DeniseDT) January 21, 2025

No Hollywood writer could come up with this level of humor. We are so unserious. https://t.co/KGcsBrx17o — J. Strand (@DJ_Ajaxx) January 21, 2025

Perfect metaphor for the next for years of this pathetic clown show. Are eggs cheap yet? https://t.co/p0qtb4KMtt — FrostyChubbler® (@frostychubbler) January 21, 2025

It could (just) have been worse.

Oh my god! Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at Donald Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster. "Is anyone awake?" pic.twitter.com/LQRNXdE2sq — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab