US donald trump

The Village People’s chaotic Liberty Ball performance of Y.M.C.A. was the perfect metaphor for Team Trump’s competence

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 21st, 2025

We were surprised when Donald Trump appeared to adopt the Village People’s 1978 hit Y.M.C.A. as his anthem – not least because he accompanied it with a cringeworthy dance.

As other artists increasingly sent cease and desist letters to prevent him from sullying their music with his tales of sharks, windmills and Hannibal Lecter (or his dancing), the Village People’s Victor Willis, who holds the legal rights to the band name, eventually allowed him to carry on using it – disappointing their large LGBTQ+ fanbase.

At a rally Trump held the day before his inauguration, the latest incarnation of Village People performed the anthem for the MAGA faithful.

Such is Trump’s love for the disco smash that the group were invited to appear at one of Monday’s three inaugural balls – and their performance was an accidental metaphor for his administration.

Who’d have thought they could produce a performance as bad as his dance?

It could (just) have been worse.

