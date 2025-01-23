Prince Harry got a payout and an apology from Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, and Piers Morgan was absolutely fuming

Celebrity Piers Morgan prince harry

News Group Newspapers (NGN) has been forced to apologise to Prince Harry as part of a settlement agreed after he brought a lawsuit against them for illegally obtaining information about him.

The company, owned by Rupert Murdoch‘s News UK, who are the publishers of The Sun, admitted to a long history of using information unlawfully obtained by private investigators to create stories about the Prince and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

"Their collective silence is deafening." Prince Harry's barrister, David Sherborne, hails a 'monumental victory' as The Sun's owner issues a full apology for privacy breaches, declaring, "the time for accountability has arrived."https://t.co/j5lmtTZsw1 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/h2yzZmCgtf — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 22, 2025

NGN still denies phone hacking and any wrongdoing by its journalists.

There was a lot of rejoicing at Prince Harry’s victory against Murdoch – although it’s just one hurdle of many in the fight to hold his company fully accountable.

Downward pointing finger emoji. https://t.co/f2oVlrQRbT — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 22, 2025

Bravo Prince Harry Diana will be smiling down at you, proud of her youngest taking on the giants of the media world and winning. pic.twitter.com/abF9W2SYnS — Dawn Butler ✊ (@DawnButlerBrent) January 22, 2025

Rupert Murdoch’s outlets rarely apologize. The Prince Harry case was different. Bravo to him for staying the course and getting the apology he needed and that his mother was due. https://t.co/0rIqrZdkxP — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 22, 2025

Piers Morgan, however, lashed out at the Prince – presumably because Meghan was unavailable at the time.

So ‘moral crusader’ Prince Harry took the cash.. will he now be issuing a ‘full and unequivocal’ apology to the Royal Family for his own serious intrusion into their lives for personal financial gain? Or is royal intrusion absolutely fine when HE does it? What a hypocrite… https://t.co/3IJGoGa3WK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2025

There was much rolling of eyes at Morgan’s predictable misplaced ire, and these comments show just how credible people found it.

1.

He didn't take the cash mate, he was given it by News Group after they admitted to multiple crimes against him.

Him writing a book about his family might be tasteless but it is not hypocrisy in this instance. https://t.co/QmTRy9twwB — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 22, 2025

2.

Yes, Piers Morgan is having a meltdown… pic.twitter.com/rmRoESxkHm — the blue (@thebluestshade) January 22, 2025

3.

I'm enjoying the delicious hypocrisy of @piersmorgan and co losing their minds that Harry won damages from WRONG doings but they don't mind ONE BIT that the King makes MILLIONS on the back of our NHS , army and cancer charities.

Staggeringly thick. pic.twitter.com/mdeqbVSe1e — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) January 22, 2025

4.

He wanted the apology which he got and I think he's right to want his money back. — Sheff (@Sheff36) January 22, 2025

5.

So it’s okay for Murdoch to eavesdrop into people’s private conversations and business but Harry and others are wrong to hold them accountable. Got it. — Heather P, MS (@aeroladyny) January 22, 2025

6.

I can't think why someone who was employed by Murodch at the height of the phone hacking scandal is now attacking the people Murdoch is having to apologise and make a pay out to… https://t.co/WWhTzi4rQY — @journoleeism.bsky.social (@journoleeism) January 22, 2025

7.

Piers just get over it, he doesn’t want to give you the interview. — UsiJav (@UsiAccountx) January 22, 2025

8.

Piers Morgan was Showbiz Editor of the Sun (1989 -94) and Editor of the News of the World (1994-95): “NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life ….in particular during his younger years…” https://t.co/DzJ8zN7eEg — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) January 22, 2025

9.

You lost, Piers. Get over it. https://t.co/jeiXZczSdE — Stephen Volk (@Stevevolkwriter) January 22, 2025

10.

A person suing a company for illegal activities being equated to a personal telling the story of their lives they lived through.

Morgan seems hasn't learned not to compare apples and oranges in school. https://t.co/5OohdQPc3j — seePyou (@seePyou) January 22, 2025

11.

Piers Morgan seems to be taking it well. pic.twitter.com/4vv1Wu9Le7 — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) January 22, 2025

12.

What was that about hypocrisy?

Piers was delighted when ABC settled with Trump, indicating it was a legal and moral victory for Trump Now he's triggered that a right-wing, Murdoch-owned tabloid apologized and paid a settlement to his royal archnemesis — is this a moral and legal victory for Harry, Piers? https://t.co/ctV2hUP1iG — Jessiah (@thepondering_) January 22, 2025

We’ll leave the last word to Larry the Cat.

Maybe sit this one out Piers pic.twitter.com/FSgVCqzBss — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 22, 2025

