Prince Harry got a payout and an apology from Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, and Piers Morgan was absolutely fuming

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2025

News Group Newspapers (NGN) has been forced to apologise to Prince Harry as part of a settlement agreed after he brought a lawsuit against them for illegally obtaining information about him.

The company, owned by Rupert Murdoch‘s News UK, who are the publishers of The Sun, admitted to a long history of using information unlawfully obtained by private investigators to create stories about the Prince and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

NGN still denies phone hacking and any wrongdoing by its journalists.

There was a lot of rejoicing at Prince Harry’s victory against Murdoch – although it’s just one hurdle of many in the fight to hold his company fully accountable.

Piers Morgan, however, lashed out at the Prince – presumably because Meghan was unavailable at the time.

There was much rolling of eyes at Morgan’s predictable misplaced ire, and these comments show just how credible people found it.

What was that about hypocrisy?

We’ll leave the last word to Larry the Cat.

