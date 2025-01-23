Celebrity brewdog James watt

This video of Brewdog’s James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘roasting’ each other had people hollering into next week

Poke Staff. Updated January 23rd, 2025

You spend an age not writing about Brewdog boss James Watt and then two posts come along at once,

First it was the beer company’s former chief executive wanging on about how people don’t need a work-life balance (unrelated fact – he is said to be worth £262m).

And now he’s turned up in a TikTok with his fiancee, Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, in which the pair hilariously roast each other.

It’s no exaggeration to say you’re going to need a stiff drink after watching this. Anything but Brewdog.

@georgiatoffolo I have no words to describe how savage this was @James Watt wow #suspect ♬ original sound – Georgia Toffolo

The video went viral on Twitter after it was shared by the good people of the Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod on Twitter).

Sounds about right.

And here are some of the many other things people said about it.

