This video of Brewdog’s James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘roasting’ each other had people hollering into next week

Celebrity brewdog James watt

You spend an age not writing about Brewdog boss James Watt and then two posts come along at once,

First it was the beer company’s former chief executive wanging on about how people don’t need a work-life balance (unrelated fact – he is said to be worth £262m).

And now he’s turned up in a TikTok with his fiancee, Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, in which the pair hilariously roast each other.

It’s no exaggeration to say you’re going to need a stiff drink after watching this. Anything but Brewdog.

The video went viral on Twitter after it was shared by the good people of the Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod on Twitter).

Mark Corrigan jogging with Big Suze pic.twitter.com/tqe5mVRTpB — The Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod) January 23, 2025

Sounds about right.

And here are some of the many other things people said about it.

1.

Tone deaf bragging about their exorbitant wealth like this is what got Louis XVI & Marie Antoinette beheaded at the guillotine https://t.co/eF27TaOvGW — Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) January 23, 2025

2.

How can we make ourselves seem more normal and relatable? I know, let’s make a cute video talking about how much money we have. — Jack (@JackJ4D) January 23, 2025

3.

I’m completely fascinated by these two in a “can’t look away from the horror” sort of way because they are both such horrendous freaks?? https://t.co/XJDWR7d5GQ — Charlotte (@charlottor) January 23, 2025

4.

Beyond insufferable. Too soon for a Rot Revisit?! — Nathan Bones (@fretlessnathan) January 23, 2025

5.

They might be the first couple to have a joint Linkedin account https://t.co/n1Frg5rmKC — Eugene (@eugeneh84) January 23, 2025

6.

Think we were 10 seconds off a “chance would be a fine thing”. Absolutely robbed — Dan McDermott (@Dermo1991) January 23, 2025

7.