Elon Musk’s lightbulb ‘joke’ showed he’s not the bright spark he thinks he is – 15 best responses

US elon musk

The outcry over Elon Musk‘s suspicious-looking arm gesture at Trump’s post-inaugural rally riled the billionaire, who has spent days sharing images of other politicians captured mid-wave to make it appear as though they had made the same gesture. They hadn’t.

These arm gestures are not the same so stop playing in our face. -Kamala raises her arm while talking

-He hits his chest and salutes 2x pic.twitter.com/Njxrpw3yWb — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) January 21, 2025

It’s not even comparing apples with oranges – it’s comparing apples with a 53-year-old tech billionaire who fakes his game stats for clout.

He has also resorted to what passes for jokes in Musk World, and it’s been quite the cringe fest. He went back to the 80s for inspiration with this one.

It tickled Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Where do you even start with that? These responses say it all.

1.

Where is the joke here pic.twitter.com/9SuIEzUdlF — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 23, 2025

2.

3.

dear god pic.twitter.com/Y9tXwRrwsF — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 23, 2025

4.

hey elon, let's focus on building a better inferno rather than making fun of people, sounds like a real missed opportunity for a coaching moment — Satan (@s8n) January 23, 2025

5.

He told the setup of a joke with no punchline, imagined people being triggered by it, and then cracked himself at the hypothetical. Epic gambit sir https://t.co/huRVHlQdUF — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) January 23, 2025

6.

Dude told a bad dad joke and blamed the "radical left" for no one laughing https://t.co/lahjbVLxl1 — Zachary Williams (@TheRealPokeChop) January 23, 2025

7.

does nobody understand how "screw in a lightbulb" jokes work lol pic.twitter.com/T21HyekYW9 — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) January 23, 2025

8.

This is the most middle aged facebook humor tweet I’ve ever seen in my life. https://t.co/aKYi4JcMiL — ✯ ✯ (@fvckjvke) January 23, 2025

9.

Not exaggerating this is the worst tweet I think I’ve ever seen https://t.co/nrHVB0UNo6 — DG (@definitelynotdg) January 23, 2025

10.

How many #maga supporters does it take to change a lightbulb? None – they’re used to being in the dark. https://t.co/PbCd6ADbyk — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) January 23, 2025

11.

This guy bought Twitter to “fight the bots” only to create bots to laugh at his jokes — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) January 23, 2025

12.

You’re just coming across as cringe. Just remember, Trump’s term will end in four years, but the Democrats will likely retake the House in 21 months and They’ll have subpoena powers and should definitely investigate election interference. Americans will grow very tired of the… — Lance Lachlan (@lancelachlan) January 23, 2025

13.

the average age of the thousands of likes on this has to be 14, no? https://t.co/5zpSugEYp4 — Vel (@lVelnia) January 23, 2025

14.

15.

Oh, but let's talk about real hypocrisy. How many Elon Musks does it take to screw in a light bulb? One, but only if he can tweet about it, claim he invented the light bulb, and then fire the team that actually did the work. Meanwhile, he'll preach about free speech while… — Sandy (@sandiechill) January 23, 2025

Bubbe Wokestein demonstrated how to write a punchline.

How many Trump supporters does it take to screw in a light bulb? None, they're gas lit. — Bubbe Wokestein ✡️ (@veggieto) January 23, 2025

READ MORE

An Austrian MEP’s response to Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ went wildly viral and it’s a vitally important 56 second watch

Image Screengrab