An Austrian MEP’s response to Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ went wildly viral and it’s a vitally important 56 second watch

Politics elon musk

It was Donald Trump’s inauguration day but it was Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ that proved to be the lasting image of the former President’s return to the White House, and people are naturally still talking about it three days later.

We rounded up a whole bunch of reactions here, as well as LBC presenter James O’Brien’s 10/10 test for anyone you know who suggested the gesture, as Musk himself has said, was nothing of the sort.

And we mention it again because of this Austrian MEP’s take on the whole thing.

It’s Thomas Waitz, an ‘organic farmer, forester, beekeeper and a Member of the European Parliament from Austria’. And despite never having come across him before, we like him already, we really like him.

Because, this.

The clip went viral after it was shared over on Twitter …

European reactions to the American mess pic.twitter.com/iJfngAYfTp — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) January 22, 2025

… and just a few of the many things people said about it.

i think it’s very important to remind ourselves that sane people in power do exist. knowing that other countries recognize just how fucked everything is here is so cathartic. https://t.co/Jovnjd9IIk — kayeFurCon!!! (@TheFrogButt) January 23, 2025

insane how americans are so fucking stupid that they cant even learn from history https://t.co/omFM7MZx1w — fujin (@adiiteaa) January 23, 2025

Mr. Waitz speaks from my heart. In politics, boundaries’ve been crossed that threaten our democracy. Extreme views’re gaining ground, openly expressed and showcased. The coarsening of the tone, reminiscent of Nazi times, is disturbing. I’m concerned about our peaceful coexistence https://t.co/CHrvSa7fb6 — Steole ♻️ˋˏ꒰⚛️꒱ˎˊ (@mallorn81) January 23, 2025

Unify against fascism and extreme right wing hate ✨ https://t.co/ceNYiqszM0 — SuperGlam (aka Sacha Delone & the Space Cats) (@sachadelone) January 23, 2025

READ MORE

The snowflake fury at Private Eye’s front page Trump ‘apology’ made the whole thing even funnier

Source TikTok Twitter