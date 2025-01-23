Politics elon musk

An Austrian MEP’s response to Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ went wildly viral and it’s a vitally important 56 second watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2025

It was Donald Trump’s inauguration day but it was Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ that proved to be the lasting image of the former President’s return to the White House, and people are naturally still talking about it three days later.

We rounded up a whole bunch of reactions here, as well as LBC presenter James O’Brien’s 10/10 test for anyone you know who suggested the gesture, as Musk himself has said, was nothing of the sort.

And we mention it again because of this Austrian MEP’s take on the whole thing.

It’s Thomas Waitz, an ‘organic farmer, forester, beekeeper and a Member of the European Parliament from Austria’. And despite never having come across him before, we like him already, we really like him.

Because, this.

@thomas_waitz As an Austrian, Musk‘s salute looked like it came straight from the Third Reich. #musk #usa #austria ♬ original sound – thomas_waitz

The clip went viral after it was shared over on Twitter …

… and just a few of the many things people said about it.

