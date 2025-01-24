23 funniest jokes and memes about season 3 of The Traitors as the end approaches

Entertainment The Traitors

CONTAINS SPOILERS

Season three of the Traitors has been a ratings triumph, with over five million tuning in to watch the opening episode live, plus another four million watching on catch-up, and viewing figures rising to more than 10 million per episode as it draws to a close.

The original 25 contestants have been whittled down to a final five, through murders, banishments, and a little bit of skullduggery near the start. Only Faithfuls Frankie, Alexander, Leanne and Jake – plus fake Welshwoman and Traitor, Charlotte – remain, expertly shepherded by the admirably poker-faced Claudia Winkleman.

Claudia deserves a BAFTA for this moment alone #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/skfU9PCdl4 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 23, 2025

After tonight’s final, we’re going to miss the intrigue, the challenges, the double-dealing, and the attempts at psychology that make it such a brilliant watch. We’ll also miss the jokes and memes.

Me stirring shit after a couple of drinks #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/w7yPkqqf44 — Joezempic (@JoeWritesThings) January 22, 2025

Charlotte throwing Minah under the bus then recruiting A BOY OMG #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/ynrXYSmrez — Emmy Griffiths (@emmyfg) January 22, 2025

This is giving ‘mismatched TV detectives who bicker but secretly love and respect each other’ #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/yZf8QP1te5 — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) January 23, 2025

When that one mate who doesn’t watch football suddenly becomes an expert during the World Cup#TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/HaoGUhHA5X — Elliott Soraff (@ElliottSoraff) January 22, 2025

Me in the break room, on my first day at a new job #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/QGNwcHr6X9 — Josh Dean (@joshmdean96) January 22, 2025

Great to see Gary Barlow’s son playing a game of chess #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/7EscM6cfFM — cameron (@camruined) January 22, 2025

Oh my god things work fast these days. There’s already a book about Charlottes game in the traitors. pic.twitter.com/1sUIG7pqOi — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 23, 2025

Charlotte is proof that the most evil people in the world are ppl from the south of England (not Essex) who dress like a toddler who’s about to get a pain au chocolat as a treat because they didn’t slap their mum in the middle of Waitrose — Megan Townsend (@mmtowns) January 22, 2025

Why does she use a different name when she's in the army?#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/k5yiVAk7Rs — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) January 23, 2025

