23 funniest jokes and memes about season 3 of The Traitors as the end approaches
CONTAINS SPOILERS
Season three of the Traitors has been a ratings triumph, with over five million tuning in to watch the opening episode live, plus another four million watching on catch-up, and viewing figures rising to more than 10 million per episode as it draws to a close.
The original 25 contestants have been whittled down to a final five, through murders, banishments, and a little bit of skullduggery near the start. Only Faithfuls Frankie, Alexander, Leanne and Jake – plus fake Welshwoman and Traitor, Charlotte – remain, expertly shepherded by the admirably poker-faced Claudia Winkleman.
Claudia deserves a BAFTA for this moment alone #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/skfU9PCdl4
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 23, 2025
After tonight’s final, we’re going to miss the intrigue, the challenges, the double-dealing, and the attempts at psychology that make it such a brilliant watch. We’ll also miss the jokes and memes.
1.
Me stirring shit after a couple of drinks #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/w7yPkqqf44
— Joezempic (@JoeWritesThings) January 22, 2025
2.
Charlotte throwing Minah under the bus then recruiting A BOY OMG #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/ynrXYSmrez
— Emmy Griffiths (@emmyfg) January 22, 2025
3.
This is giving ‘mismatched TV detectives who bicker but secretly love and respect each other’ #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/yZf8QP1te5
— Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) January 23, 2025
4.
When that one mate who doesn’t watch football suddenly becomes an expert during the World Cup#TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/HaoGUhHA5X
— Elliott Soraff (@ElliottSoraff) January 22, 2025
5.
Me in the break room, on my first day at a new job #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/QGNwcHr6X9
— Josh Dean (@joshmdean96) January 22, 2025
6.
Great to see Gary Barlow’s son playing a game of chess #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/7EscM6cfFM
— cameron (@camruined) January 22, 2025
7.
When a 5 year old asks you to “watch this”:#TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/q8y89ycu20
— Harrison Wheeler (@HarrisonSays) January 23, 2025
8.
Oh my god things work fast these days. There’s already a book about Charlottes game in the traitors. pic.twitter.com/1sUIG7pqOi
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 23, 2025
9.
"who told you about the shield Freddie?"
"Joseph Stalin"
"Freddie, he died in 1953" #TheTraitorsUK #Traitors pic.twitter.com/AwFMpIYSIa
— Dan (@EastStandDan) January 23, 2025
10.
Charlotte is proof that the most evil people in the world are ppl from the south of England (not Essex) who dress like a toddler who’s about to get a pain au chocolat as a treat because they didn’t slap their mum in the middle of Waitrose
— Megan Townsend (@mmtowns) January 22, 2025
11.
Why does she use a different name when she's in the army?#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/k5yiVAk7Rs
— Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) January 23, 2025
12.
“Who told you about the shield, Freddie?”
“Diane”
“She was in Series 2”#TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/1e6JGdUgdF
— Harrison Wheeler (@HarrisonSays) January 23, 2025