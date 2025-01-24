‘Without doubt still the funniest storm video ever’
As Billy Joel sang all the way back in 1989, there’s a Storm Front coming. Just us then?
Anyway, you’ll be more familiar with Storm Éowyn which is bringing disruption to Ireland and large parts of the UK (stay safe, folks!)
#StormEowyn could be the worst storm in generations for Ireland, Scotland, and the United Kingdom. The GFS model below shows pressure getting down to 936mb, equivalent to a category 4 hurricane! Met Office saying flying debris could cause danger to life, with gusts up to 100mph. pic.twitter.com/MN5VPY9lR9
— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) January 23, 2025
How windy is it? This windy.
Goodbye for now trampoline, wherever you came from #StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/VaFuNgRn4j
— Kellie (@KellieLyttle) January 24, 2025
And we mention it because it sent this particular video from back in the day viral again, described by @BoabSideshow as ‘Without doubt, still the funniest #STORM video ever.’ Hard agree.
Without doubt, still the funniest #STORM video ever.#StormÉowyn #RedWeatherWarning#Weather#Windy pic.twitter.com/ef9QkR3Qr8
— Axel F (@BoabSideshow) January 23, 2025
Blown away by that.
That made me cry laughing
— Kate (@Kateliveco1G) January 23, 2025
“Mammy mammy, there’s a ghost in the back garden”
— Vincent Gilroy (@vincentgilroy) January 23, 2025
fair play to her for posting it
— tezdread.btc (@tezdread_) January 23, 2025
Probably her partner to be fair
— Axel F (@BoabSideshow) January 23, 2025
Not everyone enjoyed it.
I barely raised a smile
— Sean (@BsEDiesel) January 24, 2025
But they were wrong.
You must be a hoot at parties Sean
— Axel F (@BoabSideshow) January 24, 2025
To conclude …
Quality https://t.co/lIa85rH7Ls
— Robbo4Yorkshire (@Robbo4Yorkshire) January 24, 2025
And also this.
Oh no, I wanted the fake grass to roll up and blow away
— Jo Webb (@jowebb70) January 24, 2025
READ MORE
This video of Brewdog’s James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘roasting’ each other had people hollering into next week
H/T @BoabSideshow