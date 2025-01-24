Videos weather

As Billy Joel sang all the way back in 1989, there’s a Storm Front coming. Just us then?

Anyway, you’ll be more familiar with Storm Éowyn which is bringing disruption to Ireland and large parts of the UK (stay safe, folks!)

#StormEowyn could be the worst storm in generations for Ireland, Scotland, and the United Kingdom. The GFS model below shows pressure getting down to 936mb, equivalent to a category 4 hurricane! Met Office saying flying debris could cause danger to life, with gusts up to 100mph. pic.twitter.com/MN5VPY9lR9 — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) January 23, 2025

How windy is it? This windy.

Goodbye for now trampoline, wherever you came from #StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/VaFuNgRn4j — Kellie (@KellieLyttle) January 24, 2025

And we mention it because it sent this particular video from back in the day viral again, described by @BoabSideshow as ‘Without doubt, still the funniest #STORM video ever.’ Hard agree.

Blown away by that.

That made me cry laughing — Kate (@Kateliveco1G) January 23, 2025

“Mammy mammy, there’s a ghost in the back garden” — Vincent Gilroy (@vincentgilroy) January 23, 2025

fair play to her for posting it — tezdread.btc (@tezdread_) January 23, 2025

Probably her partner to be fair — Axel F (@BoabSideshow) January 23, 2025

Not everyone enjoyed it.

I barely raised a smile — Sean (@BsEDiesel) January 24, 2025

But they were wrong.

You must be a hoot at parties Sean — Axel F (@BoabSideshow) January 24, 2025

To conclude …

And also this.

Oh no, I wanted the fake grass to roll up and blow away — Jo Webb (@jowebb70) January 24, 2025

H/T @BoabSideshow