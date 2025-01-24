Videos weather

‘Without doubt still the funniest storm video ever’

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2025

As Billy Joel sang all the way back in 1989, there’s a Storm Front coming. Just us then?

Anyway, you’ll be more familiar with Storm Éowyn which is bringing disruption to Ireland and large parts of the UK (stay safe, folks!)

How windy is it? This windy.

And we mention it because it sent this particular video from back in the day viral again, described by @BoabSideshow as ‘Without doubt, still the funniest #STORM video ever.’ Hard agree.

Blown away by that.

Not everyone enjoyed it.

But they were wrong.

To conclude …

And also this.

H/T @BoabSideshow