Amateur botanist Donald Trump thinks lush green tumbleweed is the answer to the wildfire threat

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 27th, 2025

On Sunday, Donald Trump signed yet another executive order, which would allow the Government to disregard California’s water-management policies, if they deem them to be unsuitable.

You can bet your bottom dollar that Trump will find their policies unsuitable. Senator Alex Padilla cleared up a couple of things.

On the topic of water, the President seems to believe that dry wheels of tumbleweed are a sign of California’s water mismanagement. We’ll let him explain.

“We shouldn’t be in a position where you have tumbleweed that’s dry as a bone, that even tumbleweed can be nice and green and rich and loaded up with water, and it’s not going to burn. You don’t even have to remove it, it’s not going to burn, but it’s just dry.”

Seldom have the words ‘u wot,m8?’ been more apt. For contrast, here’s someone wwho actually knows about tumbleweed explaining why that was just utter BS.

The takedowns were lush and green, and even – at times – a little dry.

