Amateur botanist Donald Trump thinks lush green tumbleweed is the answer to the wildfire threat

US donald trump

On Sunday, Donald Trump signed yet another executive order, which would allow the Government to disregard California’s water-management policies, if they deem them to be unsuitable.

Trump: "I'm signing an executive order to open up the pumps and valves in the north. We want to get that water pouring down here as quickly as possible … you're talking about unlimited water coming up from the Pacific Northwest, even coming from parts of Canada." pic.twitter.com/4tn5K8RaXt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2025

You can bet your bottom dollar that Trump will find their policies unsuitable. Senator Alex Padilla cleared up a couple of things.

On today’s episode of Sh*t That Ain’t True: Trump continues to lie about California’s water supply. Thank you @AlexPadilla4CA for setting the record straight. pic.twitter.com/OQtWVXWZ2g — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 25, 2025

On the topic of water, the President seems to believe that dry wheels of tumbleweed are a sign of California’s water mismanagement. We’ll let him explain.

Trump: "We shouldn't be in a position where you have tumbleweed that's dry as a bone. Even tumbleweed can be nice & green & rich & & it's not gonna burn. You don't even have to remove it. It's not gonna burn. But it's just dry. So I hope you can all get together & say I'm so… pic.twitter.com/RvHIQWskqs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2025

Seldom have the words ‘u wot,m8?’ been more apt. For contrast, here’s someone wwho actually knows about tumbleweed explaining why that was just utter BS.

So much bs here but tumbleweed is an annual plant which means it dies every year, breaks off and “tumbles” to spread its seeds. You can’t prevent this. Second, tumbleweed is an invasive plant originally from Russia so you should in fact remove it. This is me removing one in CA https://t.co/iTQzBEOu5r pic.twitter.com/eRsOHLlmZ1 — Jane ✡︎ (@jane__mable) January 25, 2025

The takedowns were lush and green, and even – at times – a little dry.

Even with my position in government, I have been ignored and turned away by Governor Newsom’s administration as I have called on the Governor to initiate a tumbleweed watering program. Call the Governor’s office and demand a tumbleweed watering initiative. pic.twitter.com/cMOy9cKtOL — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) January 25, 2025

And there are people who think this idiot is smart. https://t.co/FD13leCKmq — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) January 25, 2025

This is actually the dumbest fucking take on California wildfire ecology I’ve ever heard and I majored in this shit https://t.co/cLm3PoBz7n — stupid (@thestu2) January 25, 2025

Rich, green tumbleweed is not tumbleweed. Who the fuck voted for this goddam idiot? MAGA, you dumb fuqs. I can't be civil to anyone who voted for this guy. He doesn't know shit but has convinced folks that know less that he's a genius. #DemsUnited

pic.twitter.com/hUoDUlPYXB — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) January 25, 2025

Trump talking about tumbleweed, which coincidentally, is basically his brain. pic.twitter.com/YtWirjrUbs — Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. (@Nullen80) January 25, 2025

Has anyone ever seen tumbleweed that wasn't dry as a bone? How would it tumble otherwise? — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) January 25, 2025

