Donald Trump appears to think Barbie maker Mattel is a country and these 17 hilarious takedowns are just sublime

Donald Trump’s been talking about dolls a lot of late – no, not that sort of doll – memorable telling Americans that their children would have to make do with three or four dolls rather than 30 in these difficult times.

Trump: “I don’t think a beautiful baby girl that’s 11 years old needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls … they don’t need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.” pic.twitter.com/H9nBN0Eh2q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

And he was presumably still thinking about dolls when he threatened to slap a 100% tariff on Barbie maker Mattel.

And we mention it not only because it’s an odd idea – although it is – but because Trump appears to think that Mattel is actually a country. An actual country.

Trump floats the idea of a 100% on toys from Mattel which refers to as a country pic.twitter.com/LeHlHBckEI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Yes of course, the country of Mattel. It’s right next to Barbiestan, Nerfania and LEGOvia. Everyone knows that. The best people. Believe me. https://t.co/w7TlpRaZuR — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2025

2.

The country of Mattel is beautiful this time of year. https://t.co/JcPatsEVd8 pic.twitter.com/y8fcqcYACA — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 8, 2025

3.

He called Mattel a country. Next he’ll declare war on Legoland and appoint a Happy Meal as Secretary of State. — Giselle (@kgiselle653) May 8, 2025

4.

Yeah, Mattel’s national anthem is just the sound of a cash register and children crying in toy aisles How come he’s not talking about Hot Wheels applying for UN membership? — Samira (@Shmurdle) May 8, 2025

5.

Even if we were in a Barbie world, Mattel still isn’t a country https://t.co/sRzAWyPHDo pic.twitter.com/YYtI4mN5WJ — I Smoked The Tariffs But I Didnt Smoke The Economy (@BlackKnight10k) May 8, 2025

6.

The leader of the country of Mattel is about to speak! pic.twitter.com/KN89Grpuxo — D.L. Lee, Adventurer (@PopuliThe) May 8, 2025

7.

Are they gonna pay the tariffs in Monopoly money? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2025

8.