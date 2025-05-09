JD Vance’s jaw-dropping defence of Trump’s tariff bonanza was the very opposite of the slam dunk he thought it was

US donald trump JD Vance tariffs

As you’ll already be aware Donald Trump’s fondness for all things tariff-related isn’t having an entirely positive effect on the US economy. Fewer imports, higher prices, the prospect of swingeing job losses, that kind of thing.

So it came as no surprise that his vice president, JD Vance, was keen to defend the president’s import tax bonanza and flag up the upside for Magas who might be beginning to wonder what the hell they just voted for.

And yet the argument he came up with might be the most jaw-dropping Vance moment yet (and yes, there have been plenty). Sound up!

Vance: What I would ask people is not whether they want 2, 5, or 20 dolls for their kids but I would ask… god forbid if your country goes to war and your son or daughter is sent off to fight, would you like to know that the weapons that they have are good american-made stuff pic.twitter.com/qSm6nlfWN4 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2025

You wonder at what point it will finally dawn on Vance that a career in politics was’t necessarily the life choice for him (let’s face it – probably never).

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

“Don’t worry about toys you’re going to war little guy.” Lmaooooo most tone deaf admin in history — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) May 8, 2025

Are they planning a war? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 8, 2025

“Ok we’re making it more expensive to live, but have you considered that when we send your kids to die in war they will be holding an American made weapon??” https://t.co/E0GfaH0da6 — chyea ok (@chyeaok) May 9, 2025

Vance lies so much he forgot the basics. The US is literally the world’s top arms dealer (accounts for about 39–41% of global arms exports). Nobody’s selling US weapons. And using children’s toys to sell nationalism is pathetic — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) May 8, 2025

lmao what the actual fuck is this guy talking about https://t.co/IYH32kFYqh — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 8, 2025

“Give up your wealth for the state and raise your kids to defend the motherland” is very communist of him. — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) May 8, 2025

Translation

Vance: “When your kid sits on Santa’s lap, perhaps instead of asking for a doll, ask for a missile.” — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) May 8, 2025

8.