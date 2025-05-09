US donald trump JD Vance tariffs

JD Vance’s jaw-dropping defence of Trump’s tariff bonanza was the very opposite of the slam dunk he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2025

As you’ll already be aware Donald Trump’s fondness for all things tariff-related isn’t having an entirely positive effect on the US economy. Fewer imports, higher prices, the prospect of swingeing job losses, that kind of thing.

So it came as no surprise that his vice president, JD Vance, was keen to defend the president’s import tax bonanza and flag up the upside for Magas who might be beginning to wonder what the hell they just voted for.

And yet the argument he came up with might be the most jaw-dropping Vance moment yet (and yes, there have been plenty). Sound up!

You wonder at what point it will finally dawn on Vance that a career in politics was’t necessarily the life choice for him (let’s face it – probably never).

