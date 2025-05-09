Trump chose a wellness influencer he doesn’t know to be Surgeon General because RFK Jr. ‘thinks she’s fantastic’ – What could possibly go wrong?

US donald trump RFK Jr.

If there’s one thing we can say about Donald Trump – and we can say a lot more than one thing, but the lawyers might object – it’s that he’s not a man to let a little thing like qualifications or competence stop him from giving a loyal ally a job.

Just look at Pete Hegseth, the Fox News presenter turned leaky Defense Secretary, or Elon Musk, the man who broke Twitter with his cuts and is now doing the same to the US. There’s also the Secretary of Health and Human Services, medical conspiracy theorist and part-time anti-vaxxer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has misleadingly claimed that vaccines are not tested in placebo-controlled trials. Now, an HHS spokesperson has used similar language in a statement that falsely said there’s little available evidence on whether vaccines… pic.twitter.com/UuuMLKgJml — FactCheck.org (@factcheckdotorg) May 7, 2025

Trump’s latest controversial choice is Dr. Casey Means for the position of Surgeon General. The wellness influencer who peddles creams, teas and ‘natural’ remedies, dropped out of her surgical residency and pivoted to criticism of mainstream medicine.

The choice has mystified people: people who like their Surgeon General to come complete with up-to-date medical knowledge and experience.

Casey Means is unfit to serve as U.S. Surgeon General. She holds an M.D. degree from Stanford—but never completed residency, never became board-certified, and as of January 2024, no longer holds an active medical license. She is not a practicing physician. She has not treated… pic.twitter.com/R2nweva2og — Theory of the Dog (@TheoryoftheDog) May 8, 2025

This is Trump's new surgeon general. Maybe he thought the post was "serial grifter" ? pic.twitter.com/0QquyXeCJJ — Dr David Robert Grimes (@drg1985) May 8, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen your nominee for Surgeon General pic.twitter.com/m0Zj1UvQTN — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) May 8, 2025

Her alternative approach to finding a partner was also more akin to Macbeth’s spiritual advisers than to Tinder.

A list of things our new surgeon general Casey Means did to find love at age 35, per her newsletter. Shrine, full moon ceremonies, talked to trees, and then did mushrooms pic.twitter.com/192RS86uUw — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) May 7, 2025

It all started to fall into place when Donald Trump was asked why he chose her.

REPORTER: You just announced a new nominee for US Surgeon General who never finished her residency, and is not a practicing physician. So can you explain why you picked her to be America's top doctor? TRUMP: Because Bobby thought she was fantastic … I don't know her pic.twitter.com/ZYjtiPk4sH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2025

Is anyone surprised at the process? Probably not. Are they sick of the half-arsed leadership? Absolutely.

1.

America’s top doctor, handpicked by a conspiracy theorist, approved by a guy who’s never met her. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 8, 2025

2.

Other than turning the Oval into Temu Versailles, what the fuck does this asshole actually do? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2025

3.

She’s a disaster. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 8, 2025

4.

Trump’s hiring process is “Bobby thought she was fantastic… I don’t know her.” America’s top doctor chosen based on vibes, not qualifications. Maybe you should pick someone who actually knows medicine next time! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 8, 2025

5.

Trump and RFK Jr. is a very dangerous recipe for a national catastrophe. Stand by! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 8, 2025

6.

Well, Bobby’s a moron so maybe we shouldn’t place so much value on what he thinks. https://t.co/2ECSZGD0Su — GrandmaC (@wkc7877) May 9, 2025

7.

8.

Could Trump just nominate someone who meets minimal requirements (and isn't a quack)? — Jim Hagman, Ph.D. (@HagmanDr) May 8, 2025

9.

Oh, Wormbrain likes her. Good enough for me! https://t.co/jyg6Y6sgNp — Sweet Daddy Cool✌️ (@m_millsey) May 8, 2025

10.