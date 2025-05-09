US donald trump RFK Jr.

Trump chose a wellness influencer he doesn’t know to be Surgeon General because RFK Jr. ‘thinks she’s fantastic’ – What could possibly go wrong?

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2025

If there’s one thing we can say about Donald Trump – and we can say a lot more than one thing, but the lawyers might object – it’s that he’s not a man to let a little thing like qualifications or competence stop him from giving a loyal ally a job.

Just look at Pete Hegseth, the Fox News presenter turned leaky Defense Secretary, or Elon Musk, the man who broke Twitter with his cuts and is now doing the same to the US. There’s also the Secretary of Health and Human Services, medical conspiracy theorist and part-time anti-vaxxer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump’s latest controversial choice is Dr. Casey Means for the position of Surgeon General. The wellness influencer who peddles creams, teas and ‘natural’ remedies, dropped out of her surgical residency and pivoted to criticism of mainstream medicine.

The choice has mystified people: people who like their Surgeon General to come complete with up-to-date medical knowledge and experience.

Her alternative approach to finding a partner was also more akin to Macbeth’s spiritual advisers than to Tinder.

It all started to fall into place when Donald Trump was asked why he chose her.

Is anyone surprised at the process? Probably not. Are they sick of the half-arsed leadership? Absolutely.

