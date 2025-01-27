Donald Trump’s been trolling people’s health care in Canada and this father’s A++ response is the only one you need

US canada donald trump

Donald Trump wants Greenland, he wants the Panama Canal, and he’d quite like Canada as his 51st state.

And it was the last of these particular Trumpian obsessions which we turn to here as the back again US president did his best to troll all things Canadian, including – right at the very end of this trademark tirade – its health care.

Trump: "I would love to see Canada be the 51st state. The Canadians citizens, if that happened … they'd have much better health coverage." pic.twitter.com/vLVqHm0qp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies …

This is so fucking embarrassing. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 24, 2025

I will never understand how 77 million Americans voted for this buffoon — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 24, 2025

Unhinged. To the nth degree. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) January 24, 2025

But none of them went quite so viral, or were quite so heartfelt, as this one.

My son had brain surgery that gave him his life back. In the US, the bill would have been at least $500,000. Here in Canada, we paid $0. We Canadians don’t want any part of your con-man games, Mr. Trump. https://t.co/U0ZS9RHP5t — Gil McGowan (@gilmcgowan) January 25, 2025

Beautiful (and beautifully put).

Not that everyone got the point he was making, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

The ultimate con is you thinking you didn't pay for it. You have been conned so well, that the people who confiscate and abuse so much of your wealth, have you championing such theft and malfeasance. INCREDIBLE!!! — The Alan Sanders Show ⚓️ (@AlanJSanders) January 25, 2025

So, the doctors worked for free? And nobody paid for the power bill? The medical equipment? The ancillary staff? That's pretty cool. Tell me more about this society that operates without money. — Norman Horde (@NormanHorde) January 25, 2025

Why is it a good thing that other people’s taxes paid for your sons super expensive surgery? Why? Government forces people to pay the tax, coercion, and then distributed to others. I do not understand why that is good or positive or beneficial. — W Poitier (@PorterReporter9) January 26, 2025

To whom this is an entirely appropriate response.

omg the dumbasses in the replies. OBVIOUSLY it’s not FREE free. but we don’t need to be paying that shit upfront. it’s already been paid. what’s so hard to understand ffs https://t.co/k8NTfsT6cO — elle TAYRONTO N5/6 (@folklorelle13) January 26, 2025

And indeed this.

Dear god the responces to this are so fucking psychotic i dont even know what to say https://t.co/EFUIadgo7o — Demozy️‍ (@just_cry_baby) January 26, 2025

We’re with this person.

Why would any Canadian want to be an American. Canada is rated as a top five nation in the world. USA doesn’t even make it in the top twenty. Doesn’t sound like home of the brave and land of the free to me. — JoWolf (@County_Wolf) January 25, 2025

READ MORE

Nothing to see here – just a bunch of Americans upset that Martin Luther King didn’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

Source @atrupar