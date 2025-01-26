Nothing to see here – just a bunch of Americans upset that Martin Luther King didn’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

Entertainment jimmy kimmel vox pops

One very popular recurring feature of Jimmy Kimmel Live is its Lie Witness News vox pop clip, in which an interviewer puts questions to the public and the public lies its arse off to cover the fact that they don’t know the answers.

In this episode, they discussed why Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated in 1968, didn’t attend the inauguration of Donald Trump – which happened to fall on Martin Luther King Day.

Brace yourself.

“Donald Trump was inaugurated earlier today. A lot of people are upset that Martin Luther King wasn’t there. Were you surprised to see that he wasn’t at the inauguration?” “Yeah. I was.” “Why?” “Today is his day. There was a day set aside for him.” “So, he had things to do?” “Yeah. Yeah.”

TikTok users were, understandably, utterly dumbfounded.

1.

Just told my husband the premise of this video, and my 7yo goes “that’s because he’s dead”. And I said YES! And they should know that if you do.

Hailey

2.

I BEG YOUR FINEST PARDON.

LyssRain

3.

Canada here. Not shocked.

Colleen.rusholme

4.

Does anybody know anything in America?

Chad

5.

I’m from the UK and I am flabbergasted.

Tania Michele

6.

This is actually terrifying.

Jenny

7.

Is this real or is it a skit????

lillyrose

8.

My brain can’t comprehend this.

ohneezy

9.

I’m Australian and this hurts me.

MonkeyMG

10.

That’s insane and insulting.

poppyseeds2025

11.

I REFUSE to believe there are ppl this dumb out there.

AlwaysAnnieBBSB

12.

For the tiny TINY bit of sanity I have left, I need to believe this isn’t real.

stylistjenrade

13.

Is this AI?

VMMcG

14.

Do they not understand the question?

cupcake51288

It reminded MeEmeraldBeast of an embarrassing mix-up.

One time on a historical figures quiz I got Martin Luther King and Samuel L Jackson mixed up and wrote a description on his role as Mace Windu in Star Wars.



It isn’t the first time Lie Witness News has asked the public about Martin Luther King and Donald Trump. This was about their ‘famous Twitter spat’.

There are almost certainly a few Americans who think Dr. King wasn’t there because he’s still mad over the Twitter spat.

READ MORE

Americans claiming they voted in a non-existent election says so much about the state of politics

Source Jimmy Kimmel Live Image Screengrab