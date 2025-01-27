There’s not enough WTF in the world to deal with this entitled client’s unreasonable demands

Life r/ChoosingBeggars

Sometimes, unforeseen circumstances mean a contract can’t be honoured. When one man broke his arm and was unable to carry out a job, he contacted the client to give them the bad news and suggest a solution.

The client was less than understanding.

Despite reassurances, the client simply wouldn’t accept the situation.

The contractor had clearly had enough of the unreasonable client.

Reddit users had some thoughts about omegaweapon‘s post.

How dare you break your arm without consulting this client to make sure it’s convenient for them! JazziTazzi

Your Friend: Hey Client. Unfortunately Simon won’t be able to complete this project for you. Tragically he died in a car crash on Sunday. We just wanted to let you know. Client: Well that’s not my problem, is it? I expect Simon to finish the job AS DISCUSSED KarateKid1984

Just wow! Entitled much! Suspect he wanted you to do it for free since it would be “late” finishing it. paula-la

space-pandas had the answer.

Seriously dude, just unbreak your arm already!

Source Reddit Image Wikimedia Commons