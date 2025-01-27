Kemi Badenoch is fed up with people asking for facts to back up what she says – only 9 replies you need

Politics Kemi Badenoch Laura Kuenssberg

Kemi Badenoch’s appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC1 show wasn’t only memorable for the revelation that her favourite Beatles song is, er, Yellow Submarine.

Oh no. We also learned that the nascent Conservative Party leader has also had it up to here – to here, we tell you! – with people who have the temerity to ask her to back up what she says with, you know, evidence.

Badenoch was talking about the appalling Southport killings, blaming a lack of ‘social integration’ as one of the factors behind the heinous crimes.

Kemi Badenoch asserts on #bbclaurak that

being asked for evidence is: “part of the problem”. Seriously? She hasn’t a shred of evidence to support her claims but is happy to jump on any bandwagon. pic.twitter.com/twvL3446qA — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) January 26, 2025

Blinking heck!

And here is precisely what people made of that.

1.

“..the minute we start to ask for evidence we lose our way.” She really said that. https://t.co/29B9c9Sc92 — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) January 26, 2025

2.

#bbclaurak

Kemi Badenough is turning into a thoughtful, intelligent Tory leader.

Her belief that you DON’T need any sort of evidence to prove anything harks back to the great days of Michael Grove who proved we don’t need experts either!

pic.twitter.com/tXxTUtnIA4 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 26, 2025

3.

I’ve rarely witnessed such supreme self confidence in one so undeserving of it. Her arrogance is astounding . — Nerine Halton (@NerineHalton) January 26, 2025

4.

She thinks we lose our way if we use evidence https://t.co/KpbDNvHNCH — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 27, 2025

5.

LK: “Where is the evidence?” KM: “My experience.” Nearly choked on my taytie bread. — Doofer (@kitbilly55) January 26, 2025

6.

Just needed to double check – and yes, Kemi Badenoch really did just say that we don’t need evidence – that anecdotes and personal feelings will do just fine instead. Scary times #bbclaurak — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 26, 2025

7.

8.

We start to lose our way when we look for evidence?!?

Has she lost her tiny mind? Evidence is information, facts or data supporting (or contradicting) a claim, assumption or hypothesis. — sue#NHSLove#FBNHS suesuezep.bsky.social (@SueSuezep) January 26, 2025

9.

“What’s the evidence?” is not an unreasonable question unless you’re intent on spreading lies pic.twitter.com/QpCzVTK8bZ — Sebastian Coe (@SEBdotCOEdotUK) January 26, 2025

