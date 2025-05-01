10 small things that can absolutely ruin your day

Exclusive irritating

Bad stuff happens. We get that. We deal with it. Sometimes, though, it’s the little things that happen that can just push you over the edge.

We’ve come up with a few things that, in the whole scheme of things, aren’t really terrible, but will possibly make your day just that little bit worse.

When you wake up thinking it’s still the middle of the night then realise your alarm will be going off in 3 minutes.

Waking up and thinking it’s the weekend, but it’s actually Thursday.

Standing in a small patch of water when you’re just wearing socks.

Needing to sneeze but the sneeze gets stuck in your nose.

Going to take the last mouthful of your drink and finding you’ve already drunk it.

Getting a paper cut.

Your shoelace snapping as you go to tie your shoe.

What have we missed that really gets your goat? (If it’s people saying ‘gets your goat’ then we’re very sorry)

