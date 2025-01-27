Politics donald trump nigel farage

Michael Heseltine’s warning about the dangerous times we live in is totally on-point and a most important watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 27th, 2025

Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine was on the BBC’s Politics Live show today and he had a thing or two to say about Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, the Conservative Party and basically the state of the world we find ourselves in today.

There’s plenty not to like about Heseltine but in a political landscape so bereft of grown-ups, his contribution – in particular this contribution – felt more vital than ever.

And also this, very much this.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

He also said this.

Which took us back to when he did this, a little while back.

Boom.

