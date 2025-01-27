Michael Heseltine’s warning about the dangerous times we live in is totally on-point and a most important watch

Politics donald trump nigel farage

Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine was on the BBC’s Politics Live show today and he had a thing or two to say about Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, the Conservative Party and basically the state of the world we find ourselves in today.

There’s plenty not to like about Heseltine but in a political landscape so bereft of grown-ups, his contribution – in particular this contribution – felt more vital than ever.

"There is sweeping the world, a deep memory of the 1930s… these are very dangerous times we live in" Conservative peer Lord Heseltine tells #PoliticsLive of his concerns at the current global political climatehttps://t.co/JPF7n3YlA2 pic.twitter.com/xnYC9G2Yee — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 27, 2025

And also this, very much this.

Lord Michael Heseltine: "It's all about racial hatred… we saw it with the Jews in the 1930s, we saw it with Enoch Powell in the 1960s… the Tory Party will not come back to power if it panders to the likes of Nigel Farage." pic.twitter.com/VMa3sta8NC — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 27, 2025

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Michael Heseltine represents a Conservative Party that would seem to be, sadly, no more. Still talking loads of sense, and calling out the dangerous nonsense for what it is. And, he's 91. — Philip O'Connor (@PhilipOConnor5) January 27, 2025

Boy I wish this guy was in his prime and younger, he would round this lot if faux CONservatives up and kick them down the road! — MichelleF (@MichelleFattoru) January 27, 2025

Someone with an understanding of history. We should listen well. This is not a rehearsal. https://t.co/97aP034z88 — Andrew Griffiths (@GlassJet) January 27, 2025

Here's a great idea for today's #PoliticsLive show: Just discuss things with Michael Heseltine and let the other guests watch – and learn. Errr…..that's it. — Simon (@AncientKeeper) January 27, 2025

Ain't that the truth. — shatners (@shatners144143) January 27, 2025

Michael Heseltine retains all his old brio. He absolutely nails it here.

pic.twitter.com/sLk63sq2M3 — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) January 27, 2025

Heseltine on #PoliticsLive always worth a listen.

I know he's a Tory – but a true Statesman -gold standard Statecraft.

One of the few remaining genuine "One Nation" Tories.

He makes the current Tories seem like political pygmies.

Walked out of Thatcher's cabinet re Westland. — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) January 27, 2025

He also said this.

Lord Heseltine always says what he thinks https://t.co/4BwyWNLVMI — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 27, 2025

Which took us back to when he did this, a little while back.

"You've had six years with your hands on the levers of power… what are your ministers doing!?" Is Brexit "dead"? Lord Heseltine certainly thinks so…@TiceRichard | @IsabelOakeshott | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/tfpRsoOm7W — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 14, 2023

Boom.

