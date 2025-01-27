US coffee colombia donald trump

Magas crowed they’d get their coffee from Italy after Trump threatened a trade war with Colombia and it was an epic self-own visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated January 27th, 2025

Donald Trump’s whirlwind first week back in the White House culminated in the threat of a trade war with Colombia after the South American country refused military flights carrying deportees from the US.

The sabre-rattling got Magas super-excited as you might imagine, even though the prospect of tariffs would hit them hard in the pocket, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez highlighted on Twitter.

But these Magas ploughed on regardless, gleefully pointing out how they didn’t need Colombian coffee anyway.

Like this person.

And especially these people.

And it was an epic self-own visible from space because, well, look.

And it reminded some people of this classic from back in the day.

To conclude …

