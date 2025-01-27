Magas crowed they’d get their coffee from Italy after Trump threatened a trade war with Colombia and it was an epic self-own visible from space

US coffee colombia donald trump

Donald Trump’s whirlwind first week back in the White House culminated in the threat of a trade war with Colombia after the South American country refused military flights carrying deportees from the US.

NEWS After President Petro of Colombia denied entry of two US repatriation flights of Colombian migrants, President Trump has announced these retaliatory measures. Petro said he wouldn’t allow the flights in until Trump establishes a protocol for the dignified treatment of… pic.twitter.com/MuGqaVzrX4 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 26, 2025

The sabre-rattling got Magas super-excited as you might imagine, even though the prospect of tariffs would hit them hard in the pocket, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez highlighted on Twitter.

To “punish” Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee. Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia. Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class. https://t.co/gcAomtzmCb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2025

But these Magas ploughed on regardless, gleefully pointing out how they didn’t need Colombian coffee anyway.

Like this person.

And especially these people.

And it was an epic self-own visible from space because, well, look.

This is just comically stupid. 1. Italian roast is a style of roasting. It has nothing to do with origin. 2. Coffee is not grown commercially in Italy. “Italian” coffees are imported and then roasted in Italy. One of Italy’s main suppliers is…you guessed it…Colombia. pic.twitter.com/l7IkTW4BPf — Motorsport Mathematician (@IndyCarMathGuru) January 26, 2025

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but… Italy doesn’t grow coffee beans. pic.twitter.com/2v9QCyBLJ3 — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 27, 2025

Italy doesn’t grow coffee beans, you absolute dumbfuck. pic.twitter.com/o7p0OGhtpJ — Aes (@AesPolitics1) January 27, 2025

Here is yet another MAGA imbecile who thinks Italian coffee is grown in Italy. These people would be seriously challenged in a debate with a papaya. The papaya would win, and then they would declare that papayas hate America and ban them. pic.twitter.com/GSoPKC31C1 — Jack’s House Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) January 27, 2025

The top country for coffee imports to the U.S. is **Colombia**, followed closely by Brazil. In 2023, the U.S. imported approximately 1.55 billion dollars’ worth of coffee from Colombia and over 1.5 billion dollars from Brazil. pic.twitter.com/Xda1PY56U3 — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) January 26, 2025

Don’t tell them about the French pressed one. — Max Ircobo (@IrcoboMartial) January 26, 2025

And it reminded some people of this classic from back in the day.

Lolz, reminds me of when this bloke over here got frothy because he thought we were growing tea leaves in Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/D867dhZ46U — Poppyjuice (@Poppyjuice) January 27, 2025

To conclude …

> 25% tariff on Canada

>> Increase gas prices > 25% tariff on Colombia

>> Increase coffee prices > 25% tariff on Mexico

>> Increase food prices Masterful gambit sir! — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 26, 2025

READ MORE

Nothing to see here – just a bunch of Americans upset that Martin Luther King didn’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration