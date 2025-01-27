This old BBC show was like buying The Traitors from Wish – but featured an early appearance by a very familiar face

Entertainment Greg James

Long before Claudia’s poker face loomed over the cloaked Traitors and suspicious Faithfuls in that Scottish castle, the BBC aired a show with a similar concept – and a very similar name.

Traitor, hosted by Burnley journalist (and now Radio 5 Live presenter) Tony Livesey, saw secret traitors hidden amongst the rest of the contestants, and – as Greg James revealed – those contestants included one who would go on to make her name in a big way.

@gregjames …no castle, no cloaks, no Claudia. And a famous person? Also it’s much more personal ♬ original sound – gregjames

Russell: Did you think this sort of cover girl thing could actually lead anywhere, though?

…You didn’t delude yourself that that could lead onto more impressive things? Greg: Yeah, er, three-time Olivier Award nominee, two-time winner. Er, Golden Globe, another Golden Globe, there – yeah. She’s gone onto bigger and better things. And meanwhile, Russell’s still sitting at home, pretending he’s got a monitor lizard.

Wb asked –

Where have I seen Russell before?

Gregorny had the answer.

2nd geezer is that bloke from the Chase!!

This is what they meant.

You can listen to Greg’s Radio 4 show, Rewinder, on iPlayer, or on the BBC Sounds app.

