Entertainment The Traitors

21 of the best reactions, memes and jokes about the epic, twisty finale of The Traitors

Poke Reporter. Updated January 25th, 2025

*SPOILERS WITHIN*

The third series of The Traitors came to a nerve-shredding conclusion last night, with enough last-minute drama thrown in just to make the suspense all the more unbearable.

Having left us hanging with the Seer twist – where Faithful Frankie got to find out the truth about her friend, Traitor Charlotte – the finale jumped right into both women trying to convince the remaining contestants that the other was lying and that they were telling the truth.

*REMINDER OF SPOILERS!*

In the end, through multiple banishment votes, Charlotte, Alexander and Francesca were kicked out, leaving Jake and Leanne as the last two standing to claim the prize money.

It’s a controversial ending for a lot of fans, with faves like Alex and Frankie missing out at the last minute, and even Charlotte falling at the very last hurdle after playing a masterful Traitors game to that point.

So, we’ve done our best to capture the best all-round reactions, memes and jokes about that riveting final episode.

