21 of the best reactions, memes and jokes about the epic, twisty finale of The Traitors
*SPOILERS WITHIN*
The third series of The Traitors came to a nerve-shredding conclusion last night, with enough last-minute drama thrown in just to make the suspense all the more unbearable.
Having left us hanging with the Seer twist – where Faithful Frankie got to find out the truth about her friend, Traitor Charlotte – the finale jumped right into both women trying to convince the remaining contestants that the other was lying and that they were telling the truth.
*REMINDER OF SPOILERS!*
In the end, through multiple banishment votes, Charlotte, Alexander and Francesca were kicked out, leaving Jake and Leanne as the last two standing to claim the prize money.
Your #TheTraitors Series 3 winners pic.twitter.com/N7TK32Du4e
— The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) January 24, 2025
It’s a controversial ending for a lot of fans, with faves like Alex and Frankie missing out at the last minute, and even Charlotte falling at the very last hurdle after playing a masterful Traitors game to that point.
So, we’ve done our best to capture the best all-round reactions, memes and jokes about that riveting final episode.
1.
A moment for Alexander…The People's Princess #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/9awt8h47rW
— Lara Terry (@LaraRixon) January 24, 2025
2.
You won, Leanne. Enjoy the money, I hope it makes you happy. Dear lord, what a sad little life, Leanne. You ruined my night completely so you could have the money and I hope now you can spend it on lessons in grace and decorum#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/pMbs2dGQyU
— Wriggy (@Wriggy) January 24, 2025
3.
This being an exact replica of how the entire country reacted tonight #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/A2cG2lfdHW
— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 24, 2025
4.
Cancel the Oscars, nothing is beating this drama #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/DcG7yaoJYJ
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 24, 2025
5.
The main character syndrome has been unbearable this series. “Why am I still here?” “Why won’t you look me in the eyes?” “Who is protecting me?” #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/auoieLnjoy
— Zoe ✨ (@ZoeHunter5) January 24, 2025
6.
nothing but respect for MY winners ‼️ #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ngTXdLyGck
— em (taylor’s version) (@thisisemtrying) January 24, 2025
7.
Jesus and Judas 30 AD #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/YcGw5Ei48G
— Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) January 24, 2025
8.
Frankie and Alexander finding out everyone else is faithful God bless them both #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/cnzyBnoMgn
— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 24, 2025
9.
queens of being wrong about literally everything but still somehow winning the game #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/urj4dvCgmZ
— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 24, 2025
10.
Year after year my favourite thing about #TheTraitors is Claudia Winkleman. I haven’t seen anybody so invested in their own show since Davina on Big Brother. Absolutely sensational work! pic.twitter.com/VEFJ7tz7tE
— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 24, 2025
11.
they need a STEEP cash penalty for faithfuls voting faithfuls out at the end because HWAT is all of this https://t.co/OhPAuRDsrb
— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) January 24, 2025
12.
I need my King and Queen on Race Across the World together I’m so serious #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/RnmI34JK2W
— cameron (@camruined) January 24, 2025
13.
I was on @BBCNewsnight to talk about the popularity of The Traitors and what it means for the future of television itself pic.twitter.com/tmlZgdS4hB
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 24, 2025
14.
The game hates kind men who only ever had good and selfless intentions #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/m5pzGW7Ltz
— Belinder (@_bubblxs) January 24, 2025
15.
Frankie gave you a traitor on a plate and you all betrayed her #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/kXHYhKfd5W
— lord. (@katebishopfrfr) January 24, 2025
16.
why would there be another traitor ?
why would there be another traitor ??
you’ve just got 3 in a fucking row
WHY WOULD THERE BE ANOTHER ONE ????? #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/Tmm2f4oM9c
— ʎɐʞ (@kxysola) January 24, 2025
17.
if you’ve been raised by a single mother… you get it #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/BQyqqEMwHQ
— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 24, 2025
18.
I so wish Jake was a Traitor right now #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Z6GsHf1bHW
— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 24, 2025
19.
Best thing about #thetraitors (apart from Claudia, Claudia's wardrobe, and the camp drama of sinister Claudia Winkleman) is finally having a TV format that's brought back event television. Streaming's great but it'll never recreate the excitement of collective viewing.
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 24, 2025
20.
give all the awards to claudia winkleman, shes the best host #TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ivzrVMGgnM
— daisy (@weltonsmac) January 24, 2025
21.
Claudia’s parting gift. 10/10. No notes. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/9I3RLW6zFp
— Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) January 24, 2025