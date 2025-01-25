21 of the best reactions, memes and jokes about the epic, twisty finale of The Traitors

Entertainment The Traitors

The third series of The Traitors came to a nerve-shredding conclusion last night, with enough last-minute drama thrown in just to make the suspense all the more unbearable.

Having left us hanging with the Seer twist – where Faithful Frankie got to find out the truth about her friend, Traitor Charlotte – the finale jumped right into both women trying to convince the remaining contestants that the other was lying and that they were telling the truth.

In the end, through multiple banishment votes, Charlotte, Alexander and Francesca were kicked out, leaving Jake and Leanne as the last two standing to claim the prize money.

It’s a controversial ending for a lot of fans, with faves like Alex and Frankie missing out at the last minute, and even Charlotte falling at the very last hurdle after playing a masterful Traitors game to that point.

So, we’ve done our best to capture the best all-round reactions, memes and jokes about that riveting final episode.

1.

2.

You won, Leanne. Enjoy the money, I hope it makes you happy. Dear lord, what a sad little life, Leanne. You ruined my night completely so you could have the money and I hope now you can spend it on lessons in grace and decorum#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/pMbs2dGQyU — Wriggy (@Wriggy) January 24, 2025

3.

This being an exact replica of how the entire country reacted tonight #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/A2cG2lfdHW — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 24, 2025

4.

Cancel the Oscars, nothing is beating this drama #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/DcG7yaoJYJ — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 24, 2025

5.

The main character syndrome has been unbearable this series. “Why am I still here?” “Why won’t you look me in the eyes?” “Who is protecting me?” #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/auoieLnjoy — Zoe ✨ (@ZoeHunter5) January 24, 2025

6.

7.

8.

Frankie and Alexander finding out everyone else is faithful God bless them both #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/cnzyBnoMgn — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 24, 2025

9.

queens of being wrong about literally everything but still somehow winning the game #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/urj4dvCgmZ — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 24, 2025

10.

Year after year my favourite thing about #TheTraitors is Claudia Winkleman. I haven’t seen anybody so invested in their own show since Davina on Big Brother. Absolutely sensational work! pic.twitter.com/VEFJ7tz7tE — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 24, 2025

11.

they need a STEEP cash penalty for faithfuls voting faithfuls out at the end because HWAT is all of this https://t.co/OhPAuRDsrb — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) January 24, 2025

12.

I need my King and Queen on Race Across the World together I’m so serious #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/RnmI34JK2W — cameron (@camruined) January 24, 2025

13.

I was on @BBCNewsnight to talk about the popularity of The Traitors and what it means for the future of television itself pic.twitter.com/tmlZgdS4hB — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 24, 2025

14.

The game hates kind men who only ever had good and selfless intentions #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/m5pzGW7Ltz — Belinder (@_bubblxs) January 24, 2025

15.

Frankie gave you a traitor on a plate and you all betrayed her #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/kXHYhKfd5W — lord. (@katebishopfrfr) January 24, 2025

16.

WHY WOULD THERE BE ANOTHER ONE ????? #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/Tmm2f4oM9c — ʎɐʞ (@kxysola) January 24, 2025

17.

if you’ve been raised by a single mother… you get it #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/BQyqqEMwHQ — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 24, 2025

18.

I so wish Jake was a Traitor right now #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Z6GsHf1bHW — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 24, 2025

19.

Best thing about #thetraitors (apart from Claudia, Claudia's wardrobe, and the camp drama of sinister Claudia Winkleman) is finally having a TV format that's brought back event television. Streaming's great but it'll never recreate the excitement of collective viewing. — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 24, 2025

20.

give all the awards to claudia winkleman, shes the best host #TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ivzrVMGgnM — daisy (@weltonsmac) January 24, 2025

21.