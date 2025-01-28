An American said it’s impossible to get enough to drink in Wales and these Brits’ magnificent comebacks were 100% proof

Life Americans Brits drink

It all started when the good people of @NoContextBrits posted this meme of the ‘difference in portion sizes between the UK and the US’.

The difference in portion sizes between the UK and US. pic.twitter.com/NABjkMqFxy — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 23, 2025

Which was all well and good but this respondent took it especially seriously, pointing out how little we Europeans drink compared to American folk, apparently.

Listen I’m not saying this is a good portion if it’s a non-diet soda but I also in general think it’s wild how little liquid, including water, europeans consume, both with meals and otherwise. Yall are not ready for climate change https://t.co/0vo15WU4Zr — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) January 25, 2025

And it caught the attention of @_strawberryrose, an American living in Wales right now, who doubled down in some style.

Seriously though, as an American living in cold, drizzly Wales it’s noticeable. I have a hard time getting near enough to drink if I’m eating out of the house. Like we’re talking so little it’s a huge indigestion risk to eat anywhere but at home, including at the in-laws’ house.. — Strawberry (@_strawberryrose) January 26, 2025

Shots fired? You bet, with all these Brits only too happy to help.

Have you tried asking for more than one drink? I apologise that we don’t tend to serve liquids in a bucket. I can appreciate the discomfort this must cause. — Hayden Hewitt (@HaydenHewitt) January 27, 2025

tap water is free at every restaurant, café, pub and bar.

how are you possibly complaining about the lack of ✨water ✨ in WALES — Jess Walker (@TheOtherDrJD) January 26, 2025

Have you tried “pints”? They are a refreshing solution to your problem. 5-6 is optimum for mid week, 9-12 at weekends, should solve your problem. — Death (@Deathisreal99) January 27, 2025

“In Wales there is nothing to drink so when it rains they send send little children out to catch the rain drops in tiny thimbles so the families can drink for a week” https://t.co/4L7CQ2KAVE pic.twitter.com/Wj0b4GnDZa — Elliot (@_El_1988) January 27, 2025

you aren’t drinking enough tea. It’s the whole when in Rome thing. Aim for one mug of tea per hour as a general habit. If thirsty get a mug of tea and a cold drink, drink the cold drink whilst the tea cools down enough to drink. At your parent in laws you should be making every… — Faith Donkin (@DonkinFaith) January 27, 2025

