When Moses chalked up the Ten Commandments, he missed ‘Thou shalt not let the intrusive thoughts win’ off the list.

Who pays the price? Those of us who lack the self-control required to put the brakes on once in a while…

We say this after Redditor oskel95 asked the question:

‘People who let their intrusive thoughts win once, what did you do?’

Some of the responses err on the side of fancy, but we’re willing to believe they’re all true. So, here are 17 times people let the intrusive thoughts win – and in some cases, win big.

1.

“Set fire to my father’s newspaper. While he was reading it. I was about five years old so that was nearly 80 years ago, and a 40-page broadsheet in those days was a substantial fuel load.”

–ChronicWombat

2.

“Jumped off a moving bus, got my knees wounded.”

–Sea_Perception8312

3.

“I licked the back wall of an empty fridge, got my tongue stuck, panicked, and then pulled my head back and ripped off the tip of my tongue. Bleeding profusely, my grandfather gave me a cup of warm saltwater to soak it in. Ouch.”

–Nobodythrowout

4.

“When I was a kid my friend and I were sitting in a sauna when he said ‘what would happen if I piss on the hot rocks’ and it turns out it just makes the entire complex smell like burnt piss and permanently bans you from the pool.”

–ezmen

5.

“I put my foot in front of the girl I liked during English class, she stumbled on it and hated me forever. Thanks brain.”

–TruthIsManifold

6.

“I stapled my finger with a staple gun. I really wanted to know how it felt.”

–PikaTchu47

7.

“I was left alone for a couple minutes in a friend’s house, and licked one of those pink salt lamps. It was exactly like I was hoping, and I know I won’t be able to buy one for myself now.”

–Captain_Chemistry111

8.

“Drank a mixture of fruit juice, instant noodles powder sauce, hot water, and I think soy sauce. This caused me to vomit like crazy the following night. I couldn’t smell chicken flavoured noodles for years after that without gagging”

–Ok_Entertainer_1063