A Fesshole post about the rights and wrongs of using full stops has split the internet – 17 favourite reactions

Twitter punctuation

The Fesshole account, which can be found on Twitter/X, Bluesky and Threads, is a fascinating concept. Created and run by Rob Manuel, it provides a space for people to share confessions with complete anonymity via a Google form. The best are shared on the social media accounts.

These show the kind of things that make the cut.

Went into a coffee shop at my local shopping centre, ordered latte and went to pay, barista said "no need to pay, it's free because of the great haircut you gave my boss." Left the shop with my drink and didn't pay. I work in a call centre. — Fesshole (@fesshole) December 16, 2024

My partner doesn't know that the reason the cat purrs loudly and enthusiastically right in to his ear every weekend morning is because I'm putting my finger next to his ear so the cat will come over and purr right there. — Fesshole (@fesshole) November 6, 2024

My friend brought her thick boyfriend along to join our really good pub quiz team. She put him up for the tie-break to win the big Xmas prize and he answered "What's the capital of Syria?" with "Domestos". So I did a no-show at their wedding, fuck them. — Fesshole (@fesshole) December 23, 2024

You get the picture.

Someone recently vented about their punctuation-related work problem, and it caused a clear split into camps. This was the confession that caused the trouble.

I insist on using a full stop at the end of sentences when I send text messages. Apparently, my junior employees hate this and our HR liaison had a word about it. It's not that I don't care but I've been writing for 47 years now. Changing that muscle memory is hard. — Fesshole (@fesshole) January 26, 2025

And these are just a few of the responses. Pick your side.

1.

The full stop at the end of a text is superfluous and seems deliberate and argumentative. Like slamming a door at the end of a conversation I fully agree with HR and the juniors in this Language evolves https://t.co/qmcMkGLVx1 — Peafrog (@peafrogsims) January 27, 2025

2.

I would reply to HR using random multiple full stops. . . With a double space after each one, and an Oxford comma too. https://t.co/57FoQWHtSI — Peter Heaton-Jones (@PHeatonJones) January 27, 2025

3.

I absolutely hate getting text messages with no punctuation. https://t.co/gemP5d4EaN — . (@ViduraSBP) January 26, 2025

4.

I’ve been told by people that using full stops is aggressive. https://t.co/cLlfm4BmbL — Son of Keef (@HR_Nuff_N_Stuff) January 27, 2025

5.

Change to exclamation marks, and see how they like that! — WFC (@wheatfrom) January 26, 2025

6.

Making people feel anxious about their full stops offending you seems such a controlling thing to do. Like being a workplace version of the abusive partner who needs his clothes folded a particular way or else he'll be so, so upset. https://t.co/onvrQe3gqb — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) January 27, 2025

7.

I don't understand this. How can anyone be angered about a full stop, so much that they raise it with HR? Punctuation is an essential part of communication. https://t.co/NcokGG9H8r — Andie D (@dyerAndie) January 27, 2025

8.

Continue to put the period at the end of sentences. And tell HR to learn how to use punctuation. Same for the kids. That they don’t know how to use punctuation is their problem. — Ekatarina Sayanova (@RQELLC) January 27, 2025

9.