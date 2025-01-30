An AI company suspected its Chinese rival of IP theft and of all the responses this A++ comeback hit the rest out of the park

Twitter AI tech

There’s been lots of noise this week around the launch of Chinese chatbot DeepSeek, a competitor to OpenAI and its ChatGPT tool which wiped a fortune off the value of global tech stocks.

If this doesn’t sound like the intro to a Poke post, stick with us, because it raised hackles at Microsoft which said this.

BREAKING: Bloomberg reports that Microsoft is investigating if a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek obtained data output from OpenAi in 'an unauthorized manner' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 29, 2025

And at another west coast rival, which said this.

supposing this were true, how would you even stop it? pic.twitter.com/qnRyTMohkl — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) January 29, 2025

Whatever the truth – and whatever you views of the rights and wrongs of AI – there was something about the thought of Open AI complaining about stolen IP which really struck home with people.

1.

I'm so sorry I can't stop laughing. OpenAI, the company built on stealing literally the entire internet, is crying because DeepSeek may have trained on the outputs from ChatGPT. They're crying their eyes out. What a bunch of hypocritical little babies. https://t.co/Qt2OjiyGTA pic.twitter.com/4PMDQlsQwp — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) January 29, 2025

2.

Wait, so you’re telling me, that open ai are annoyed, because someone used their data without consenting to it? https://t.co/2NNW0akKLr — Joe Murrell (@joemurrell_BITW) January 29, 2025

3.

ai company complaining about IP theft, cant make this shit up lmao https://t.co/xaAmiNny6o — Perempt ᓚᘏᗢ ‍♂️ (@Perempt_) January 30, 2025

4.

They stole the entire internet, every post on here, every bit of art ever created, to train their plagiarism machine that hallucinates and now they're super mad that someone else made a better one, and crying "you stole our work!" https://t.co/vDukZZpcFl — Alexander The Meh (@Alexand3rTheMeh) January 29, 2025

5.

Isn’t it hilarious that Open AI, a company that scraped data from the entire internet. Stealing the works of millions of people like art, stories, papers and articles to train their ai model is now mad someone else “stole” their work to train their own ai model? https://t.co/zLY3HZdjkE pic.twitter.com/ynt1XArkrJ — SUPƎRIOR SHAGARI (@Mshagy_) January 30, 2025

6.

technology wholly reliant on plagiarism suddenly concerned about plagiarism https://t.co/iC5cuXYUx9 pic.twitter.com/b5hOovFwz4 — Bat (@_oksure) January 29, 2025

7.

They plagiarized our trillion dollar plagiarism machine?! pic.twitter.com/7bIiWzDu2j — Haymarket Books (@haymarketbooks) January 29, 2025

But this response surely said it best.

Awwww did someone take your hard work and use it to train a model to mimic your expertise without compensation https://t.co/hpUnQP4d8f — Daniel (@growing_daniel) January 29, 2025

Oof.

