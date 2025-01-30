Twitter AI tech

An AI company suspected its Chinese rival of IP theft and of all the responses this A++ comeback hit the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2025

There’s been lots of noise this week around the launch of Chinese chatbot DeepSeek, a competitor to OpenAI and its ChatGPT tool which wiped a fortune off the value of global tech stocks.

If this doesn’t sound like the intro to a Poke post, stick with us, because it raised hackles at Microsoft which said this.

And at another west coast rival, which said this.

Whatever the truth – and whatever you views of the rights and wrongs of AI – there was something about the thought of Open AI complaining about stolen IP which really struck home with people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But this response surely said it best.

Oof.

