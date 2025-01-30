Politics Reform UK Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe shared his idea to boost the UK’s international influence and the country’s facepalm supplies plummeted to critical levels

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2025

To the world now of Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, the former Southampton FC chairman who now represents the people of Great Yarmouth in Parliament.

Being a Reform UK MP, Lowe’s been thinking long and hard – well, long anyway – about how to tackle immigration, and he came up with an idea to help boost the UK’s influence on the world stage.

And it proved popular with Reform UK followers, like this person.

And this person.

And indeed this person.

And yet the Brexit devotee’s idea felt vaguely familiar to some people, and no-one put it better than this.

And just in case Lowe still didn’t get it.

Extraordinary scenes.

