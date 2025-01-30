Rupert Lowe shared his idea to boost the UK’s international influence and the country’s facepalm supplies plummeted to critical levels

Politics Reform UK Rupert lowe

To the world now of Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, the former Southampton FC chairman who now represents the people of Great Yarmouth in Parliament.

Being a Reform UK MP, Lowe’s been thinking long and hard – well, long anyway – about how to tackle immigration, and he came up with an idea to help boost the UK’s influence on the world stage.

I would like to see countries with similar values come together in a formal way to apply pressure (economic, legal or otherwise) on those nations that refuse to accept their deported criminal citizens. Who could form this alliance? Britain, the US, Australia, Canada, Sweden, New… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) January 30, 2025

And it proved popular with Reform UK followers, like this person.

Rupert for PM — CraiginEngland (@ghost_wales) January 30, 2025

And this person.

This strength is what we need. Excellent approach. https://t.co/w7xlVD5hqs — Just Jane (@jutsum_jane) January 30, 2025

And indeed this person.

I’ve been saying this for ages. Needs to happen. — Paul G (@PaulRGoddard) January 30, 2025

And yet the Brexit devotee’s idea felt vaguely familiar to some people, and no-one put it better than this.

So you're proposing the UK join a political alliance of likeminded nations? A sort of union, including Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Hungary and Poland? Not sure you've thought this through Rupert… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 30, 2025

And just in case Lowe still didn’t get it.

Reform MP Rupert wants to UK to enter a political union of mutual cooperation with European nations including including Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Hungary and Poland. Can anyone think of an existing body that fits the bill? https://t.co/bbierLDrfk — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 30, 2025

Extraordinary scenes.

I wonder. Is there such an organization? — Kilroy Is Here (@KilroyIsHere_2) January 30, 2025

You can't make this up, it's hilarious — Alan Hicks (@AlanHicksLondon) January 30, 2025

Wait a minute… it’s on the tip of my tongue…. — Lady Baroness HRH Princess Furball #GTTO️‍⚧️ (@FelicityCobbing) January 30, 2025

READ MORE

Lee Anderson took offence at a London ambulance and was burned so badly he’ll need to go to A+E

Source