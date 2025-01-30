Politics comebacks lee anderson nhs

Lee Anderson took offence at a London ambulance and was burned so badly he’ll need to go to A+E

Poke Staff. Updated January 30th, 2025

Time now to return to the world of Reform UK MP (and chief whip!) Lee Anderson, who is never knowingly under-offended as you will probably know by now.

And this time the thing that is really, really offending the former Labour councillor/Conservative MP is an ambulance. Specifically, this London ambulance.

No word on whether Anderson would also refuse treatment from an ambulance that happens to have a rainbow on the side, but we’ll be sure to ask him next time we see him.

In the meantime, these responses surely say it all.

