Politics comebacks lee anderson nhs
Lee Anderson took offence at a London ambulance and was burned so badly he’ll need to go to A+E
Time now to return to the world of Reform UK MP (and chief whip!) Lee Anderson, who is never knowingly under-offended as you will probably know by now.
And this time the thing that is really, really offending the former Labour councillor/Conservative MP is an ambulance. Specifically, this London ambulance.
State A This.
The next time you are waiting 24 hours for an ambulance then please cut them some slack.
They’re probably waiting for the paint to dry. pic.twitter.com/oQ4uq2Jown
— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 29, 2025
No word on whether Anderson would also refuse treatment from an ambulance that happens to have a rainbow on the side, but we’ll be sure to ask him next time we see him.
In the meantime, these responses surely say it all.
1.
A one-off ambulance, designed to support LGBTQ+ staff who literally save lives and hopefully attract more to a critical industry, paid for by a charity. They don’t ask your LGBTQ+ views before they save your life.
The post and some of the comments are just raw unapologetic hate. https://t.co/mydiAgl6RJ
— Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) January 29, 2025
2.
Hi Lee
It’s a sticker.
They’re like the gold stars Nigel gives his ‘special’ employees but bigger.
We’ll talk about swastikas another time, I don’t want to confuse you.
— Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) January 29, 2025
3.
Imagine trying to blame LGBTQ+ people for ambulance waiting times https://t.co/kVOxnN447z
— Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) January 29, 2025
4.
So which part of inclusivity offends you the most Lee??
— DavyCrockettsHat (@davy_hat) January 29, 2025
5.
Hey @LeeAndersonMP_ do you object to these as well? https://t.co/rQTIBSWpAI pic.twitter.com/cqqcsF5yKq
— Zosko (@Zokko18) January 29, 2025
6.
Awww man desperate for a culture war to echo the US administration picks on the NHS
Guess that is what you do if your Party want to undermine a service and turn voters against it.
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 29, 2025
7.
If I remember rightly – during the Covid pandemic the rainbow symbol was adopted to show appreciation to all those in the NHS that risked their lives daily to help us through a crisis
You’re blinded by your ignorance & bigotry
You’re also becoming progressively more illiterate https://t.co/lXPJf5GJAl
— Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) January 30, 2025
8.
What language is that Lee?
I respect and value ambulance staff myself
— TruthHurts (@Truth_hurts1000) January 29, 2025