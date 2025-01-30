Lee Anderson took offence at a London ambulance and was burned so badly he’ll need to go to A+E

Politics comebacks lee anderson nhs

Time now to return to the world of Reform UK MP (and chief whip!) Lee Anderson, who is never knowingly under-offended as you will probably know by now.

And this time the thing that is really, really offending the former Labour councillor/Conservative MP is an ambulance. Specifically, this London ambulance.

State A This. The next time you are waiting 24 hours for an ambulance then please cut them some slack. They’re probably waiting for the paint to dry. pic.twitter.com/oQ4uq2Jown — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 29, 2025

No word on whether Anderson would also refuse treatment from an ambulance that happens to have a rainbow on the side, but we’ll be sure to ask him next time we see him.

In the meantime, these responses surely say it all.

A one-off ambulance, designed to support LGBTQ+ staff who literally save lives and hopefully attract more to a critical industry, paid for by a charity. They don’t ask your LGBTQ+ views before they save your life. The post and some of the comments are just raw unapologetic hate. https://t.co/mydiAgl6RJ — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) January 29, 2025

Hi Lee It’s a sticker. They’re like the gold stars Nigel gives his ‘special’ employees but bigger. We’ll talk about swastikas another time, I don’t want to confuse you. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) January 29, 2025

Imagine trying to blame LGBTQ+ people for ambulance waiting times https://t.co/kVOxnN447z — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) January 29, 2025

So which part of inclusivity offends you the most Lee?? — DavyCrockettsHat (@davy_hat) January 29, 2025

Awww man desperate for a culture war to echo the US administration picks on the NHS

Guess that is what you do if your Party want to undermine a service and turn voters against it. — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 29, 2025

If I remember rightly – during the Covid pandemic the rainbow symbol was adopted to show appreciation to all those in the NHS that risked their lives daily to help us through a crisis You’re blinded by your ignorance & bigotry You’re also becoming progressively more illiterate https://t.co/lXPJf5GJAl — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) January 30, 2025

