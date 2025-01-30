‘What did your mates have at their houses that seemed fancy AF when you were a kid?’ – 24 things to blow your tiny childish mind

Life nostalgia r/AskUK reddit

Did you go round to a friend’s house as a child, see they had Sky TV and a Soda Stream, and thought their parents must be millionaires?

It appears this was a common phenomenon. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user grafter83 asked ‘What did your mates have at their houses that seemed fancy AF when you were a kid?’, and added their own thoughts:

‘What did your mates have that you remember being impressed with? ‘One of my best mates used to have branded snacks and cans of real Coke etc, absolutely loads of them in the kitchen, that they could just help themselves to! ‘As a grown up I have thought about this often, and keep a well stocked snack cupboard at all times – makes me feel low key fancy. What does the same for you?’

And it seems we were all very easily dazzled back in the day, as the answers showed.

1.

‘A fridge with a built in water dispenser bit. Absolutely out of this world!’

–jaguar90

2.

‘Part baked baguettes that were put in the oven and served with nearly every meal. Seemed next level fancy to a 9-year-old me.’

–kernowmaid

3.

‘When my mates mum paraded out the Vienetta I felt like royalty visiting! Now they’re a quid a pop!’

–SwivellyTwizlers

4.

‘A conservatory.’

–bambonie11

5.

‘A trampoline. I remember only one person in my primary school had one (or at least a big one). It was a bit like in The Simpsons where they buy a pool and everyone was over that summer.’

–RestaurantAntique497

6.

‘A Sega Megadrive.’

–thethornwithin

7.

‘Not at her house, but horses. They owned horses. That’s proper fancy.

‘She wasn’t allowed to eat chocolate though unless she chose that as her flavour of birthday cake. As a chubby kid who loved horses, I could never figure out if I was jealous or not.’

–whatsername235

8.

‘For some reason, eating lasagne.’

–Confident_Art_7811

9.

‘My mate had a wooden fort in his garden.’

–HotelPuzzleheaded654

10.

‘More than one landline phone or a cordless landline!’

–Personal-Visual-3283

11.

‘His own PC in his bedroom, not a communal PC in the living room.’

–Immediate_Farmer_232

12.

‘My friend’s family used a deep fat fryer for most of their meals. To me whose mother was a health nut and EVERYTHING was low fat/oven baked it was the absolute height of decadence, I was always round there. Deep fried chips, MTV and a Megadrive.’

–alancake