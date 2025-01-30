‘What’s a common thing people say that makes no sense?’ – 22 answers to make you think before you speak

Life language reddit

Do you ever trot out some well-known phrase or other and then stop and think, hang on, that is an absolutely nonsensical thing to say? You probably don’t, but you should. The r/AskReddit forum have been chewing this one over, after user Upside_Down12 asked:

‘What’s a common thing people say that makes no f**king sense?’

And received plenty of examples of, frankly, dumbass expressions in reply.

1.

”I slept like a baby’, when they infamously sleep awfully.’

–Asleep-Split-680

2.

”6am in the morning; – WHAT DO YOU THINK THE AM IS FOR?!?!’

–West_Isopod_9706

3.

”I’m sweating like a pig.’ Pigs do not sweat.’

–FlopShanoobie

4.

‘Example: someone goes from nice to mean.

‘They did a 360’

‘No. It’s a 180.’

–Awkward_Voice_Inside

5.

”Healthy as a horse’. Horses are not ever healthy. It’s so expensive. They can’t even throw up. There is always something wrong. AHHHHH.’

–veggie_bat

6.

”No one wants to work anymore’. No one wants to work for a wage that barely covers gas anymore.’

–Prestigious-Part-697

7.

‘No one ever wanted to work. That’s why it’s called ‘work’ and not ‘leisure’.’

–Quiet_Stranger_5622

8.

”Money can’t buy happiness’.’

–Royalchariot

9.

”The early bird catches the worm’. You know who woke up even earlier than the bird? That worm.’

–anaraisa

10.

”For all intensive purposes’.’

–Kingsnake417

11.

‘This one, and ‘nip it in the butt’.’

–PaymentFeisty7633