‘What’s a dead giveaway that someone has worked in the service industry?’ – 17 signs a person has lived through serving customers

If you’ve ever done your time in a customer service job, you’ll know that it changes people.

That’s because service industry staff see people at their most impatient and frustrated on a day-to-day basis while trying to maintain a professional demeanor. This behaviour sticks with you, and can show up in surprising ways, as Redditor Out-R-Inn found out when they asked:

‘What’s a dead giveaway that someone has worked in the service industry?’

And we’ve read all of the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 17 hit home hardest.

1.

‘Their voice.

Their customer service voice vs. their actual voice.’

-ocdano714

2.

‘Won’t walk into a place to eat 15 minutes before closing time…’

-GoobyNuNu

3.

‘I still straighten retail displays at other people’s stores.’

-chanrahan

4.

‘When they come back from the bar carrying 2-3 drinks in one hand.’

-Dimencia

5.

‘They read all signage, product descriptions, coupons, etc before asking questions or arguing.’

-Lessa22

6.

‘THE dead giveaway is that they’re polite to members of the service industry and have to receive legendarily bad service in order to so much as voice a complaint.’

-halloweenjon

7.

‘BEHIND’

-Effin_Batman1

8.

‘Bringing their pint glass back to the bar, along with a few others they happened to gather along the way.’

-behemuffin

9.

‘Stacking dishes on the table after everyone is done eating.’

-BrutalSpinach