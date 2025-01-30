Life customer service reddit shopping
‘What’s a dead giveaway that someone has worked in the service industry?’ – 17 signs a person has lived through serving customers
If you’ve ever done your time in a customer service job, you’ll know that it changes people.
That’s because service industry staff see people at their most impatient and frustrated on a day-to-day basis while trying to maintain a professional demeanor. This behaviour sticks with you, and can show up in surprising ways, as Redditor Out-R-Inn found out when they asked:
‘What’s a dead giveaway that someone has worked in the service industry?’
And we’ve read all of the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 17 hit home hardest.
1.
‘Their voice.
Their customer service voice vs. their actual voice.’
-ocdano714
2.
‘Won’t walk into a place to eat 15 minutes before closing time…’
-GoobyNuNu
3.
‘I still straighten retail displays at other people’s stores.’
-chanrahan
4.
‘When they come back from the bar carrying 2-3 drinks in one hand.’
-Dimencia
5.
‘They read all signage, product descriptions, coupons, etc before asking questions or arguing.’
-Lessa22
6.
‘THE dead giveaway is that they’re polite to members of the service industry and have to receive legendarily bad service in order to so much as voice a complaint.’
-halloweenjon
7.
‘BEHIND’
-Effin_Batman1
8.
‘Bringing their pint glass back to the bar, along with a few others they happened to gather along the way.’
-behemuffin
9.
‘Stacking dishes on the table after everyone is done eating.’
-BrutalSpinach