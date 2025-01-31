Celebrity public transport

Ignacio Lopez’ story of a train guard going full Columbo on a ticket cheat is forever in the hall of fame

Poke Staff. Updated January 31st, 2025

We very much enjoy seeing Spanish-Welsh comedian Ignacio Lopez popping up on our tellies, but most of his work remains out in the real world of theatres, comedy clubs and anywhere where people want a laugh.

With all the travelling he does from gig to gig, it’s really no surprise that he’s seen a lot of interesting and entertaining sights on public transport.

Back in 2020, he shared a story of how a ticket inspector turned into a regular little Columbo to foil someone’s attempt to get a free ride. It’s pretty special.

Ignacio had a front-row seat for the one-act play, which means the rest of us got all the details.

It looked like it might all hinge on whose nerve gave out first.

But there was something the sleepy passenger had overlooked …the guard had mad detective skills.

The poker face came back into play.

Would the bluff be enough? The circumstantial evidence began to mount up.

His nerve held …

It looked like game over.

But it wasn’t … Just one more thing, Sir!

