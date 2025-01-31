Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

There hasn’t been a great deal to laugh about over the past week – especially over the last day or so. In such dark times, it’s important to seek out the lighter news and comments online – if only for a short break.

For that reason, we’re particularly grateful to this week’s contributors to our round-up of funny tweets (or posts, if you prefer).

me after receiving one (1) email from work pic.twitter.com/aFEwEeK4V0 — Adam (@adamgreattweet) January 30, 2025

guys im starting to worry that 2025 is just five 2020s stacked in a trench coat — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) January 26, 2025

The huge satisfaction when you drop something breakable and stop its fall with your foot. Must be what it feels like to be a superhero. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) January 26, 2025

this is not a drill https://t.co/L0m5JNFr7W — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 27, 2025

One day you’re young and carefree and the next, you’re preheating the bathroom before you go in for a shower. — Hunter the Bounty Dog (@huntergraybeal) January 26, 2025

POV: You get dumped over text @asda pic.twitter.com/ANo7TpPl5K — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) January 28, 2025

why does my three month old baby’s clothing have more pockets than mine. tf is he gonna do with them. he doesn’t even know what his hands are — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) January 28, 2025

everyone please keep my 15 yo in your thoughts and prayers today. Because of a plumbing issue that isn't fixed yet, he has to walk about 20 steps further to the next closest bathroom from his room. He is "sick of this crap". — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) January 25, 2025

adding “no worries if not” at the end of my manifesto — erica (@ericanextdooor) January 28, 2025

To everyone worried about the dangers of TikTok influencers on kids, please know that every day, a new YouTuber sets up an account and convinces someone’s husband that there’s no need to hire a plumber. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) January 25, 2025

No one: My cat at 4:12 am: These curtains are fucking stupid, I’m gonna take them down — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) January 29, 2025

