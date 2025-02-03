A Florida ‘child of God’ took aim at Justin Trudeau in the Trump trade wars and it was a self-own visible from space

US canada donald trump justin trudeau

He’s been back in the White House for just two weeks and Donald Trump is already plumbing unforeseen depths, declaring a trade war on basically any country that does business with the United States (so most of them, then).

Close to the top of Trump’s firing line is neighbour Canada, who the US President appears intent on making his country’s ’51st state’ which obivously isn’t going to happen any time soon.

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau has been giving as good as he’s got just using grown-up language (as we’ve written about over here) and with the long term interests of not just his country but all countries at heart.

The United States has confirmed that it intends to impose 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods, with 10% tariffs on energy, starting February 4. I’ve met with the Premiers and our Cabinet today, and I’ll be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly. We did… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 2, 2025

And it caught the eye of retired businessman and freemason Jack Miladin, a self-described ‘child of God’ from south Florida who turned to the Bible to troll Trudeau.

And it was a self-own worthy of Trump himself.

Something you say when you’re very familiar with the story of david and goliath https://t.co/qxK0VuV3OC — Joe Kassabian (@JoeKassabian) February 2, 2025

When you call yourself “a child of God” but you don’t know what happened to Goliath.@JohnMiladin pic.twitter.com/sZ7cTpQB1h — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 2, 2025

I’ve never read this “Goliath” story but this dude says he’s a “child

of God” so he must know what he’s talking about. The USA is about to win BIG!!!!! https://t.co/E1HNPriZg1 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 2, 2025

Even I know how that bible story ended… pic.twitter.com/G0VFeicU0V — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) February 2, 2025

There’s not a single Christian conservative who has ever read one word of the Bible. https://t.co/6VKARlnfdy — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 2, 2025

Hard to believe we know, but what made it even better was Jack Miladin’s insistence on responding to all the people busy owning him somewhere into 2026, and it’s just glorious.

The story of David and Goliath did not end well for Goliath! — Ann MacGregor (@AnnMacGregor5) February 2, 2025

I didn’t reference the story. Read my tweet. I was suggesting that this was a battle the big guy would win. But, it should also be recognized that the Goliath that everyone seems so fond of referring to, defeated many before he fought David. — Jack Miladin (@JohnMiladin) February 2, 2025

Probably want to read that book. — Nicholas Eedy (@705nce) February 2, 2025

No, I didn’t make reference to any battle. You should probably read how Goliath killed thousands before meeting David. — Jack Miladin (@JohnMiladin) February 2, 2025

How did that work out for Goliath John? — The Black Wallaby | (@TheBlackWallaby) February 2, 2025

I don’t know since I didn’t reference any story. However, if I had, I probably would have mentioned that Goliath killed thousands before meeting David. Grow up! — Jack Miladin (@JohnMiladin) February 3, 2025

You stupid fuck, the point of the story was Goliath lost to David. You people cannot be this damn dumb. — Mcwaggles (@mcwaggles) February 3, 2025

I didn’t refer to a story. Goliath is often used to refer to something big. But, you’re so ignorant you wouldn’t understand that. What a nasty, hateful person. — Jack Miladin (@JohnMiladin) February 3, 2025

Canada is David and the slingshot. — SaphfireRising (@SaphfireRising) February 2, 2025

The comparison was not meant to be interpreted literally. It was not meant to invoke a comparison to anything other than the fact that the name Goliath usually invokes strength. It’s interesting Dr to see the number of people who have attacked me personally. Some seem to know… — Jack Miladin (@JohnMiladin) February 2, 2025

You do know that Goliath was killed by a much smaller person, right? — Howeudoin?! (@3Howeudoin) February 2, 2025

Did you know that 1.i didn’t refer to a battle. 2. Goliath killed thousands before meeting David. — Jack Miladin (@JohnMiladin) February 2, 2025

But best of all was surely the ‘reader context’ added to this.

Goliath was killed by David, a poor farm boy with a single stone from his sling.

Perhaps not the best analogy on your part, friend. — AJ Costello (@AJCostello3) February 2, 2025

I didn’t make an analogy. — Jack Miladin (@JohnMiladin) February 2, 2025

Last word to the man himself (no, not Goliath).

Thoughts and prayers.

