The glaring contrast between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump talking tariffs speaks so many volumes right now

We always knew Donald Trump loves the idea of tariffs, we just had no idea just how much he loves them.

The President, back in the White House for all of two weeks (weird how it already feels like two years) has been pressing the button marked ‘tax on imports’ even more than the one labelled ‘Diet Coke’.

And we mention it not just because it’s the only story in town right now, threatening to bring the global economy to a knee-buckling recession, but because of the contrast in approaches between Trump and the PM of one of the many countries he’s targeting, Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

It’s not just what they say – well, it is – but how they say it.

First up, Justin Trudeau, and it really is worth watching in full (sound up!)

JUST IN: Trudeau to Americans—Trump’s trade war isn’t just a Canada problem, it’s your problem. Higher costs. Supply chain headaches. Pricier food and gas. And for what? A stunt that violates free trade agreements while pretending to “own” foreign leaders? The U.S. economy… pic.twitter.com/0daXFurbNI — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 2, 2025

And now, this character.

Trump: “Canada has been very abusive of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/4b1dFuTgM8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

Spot the difference?

These people certainly did.

not a Trudeau fan but that speech will definitely go into the history books as one of the best speeches in Canadian history. fuck america, fuck trump. — Chris Drummie (@cmdrummie) February 2, 2025

I don’t care how you feel about @JustinTrudeau but my god is it nice to hear someone who is sane and logical speak at the national level. That’s how a leader talks. — Dr.VivianS (@DrVivianS) February 2, 2025

I think Trump may have saved liberal democracy in Canada. Trudeau looking sexy af speaking two languages and shit — stacy (@stacycay) February 2, 2025

Conservatives in Canada praising Justin Trudeau. That’s how badly Trump effed up. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 2, 2025

Trudeau: I think Canadians are a little perplexed as to why our closest friends and neighbors are choosing to target us. I don’t think there are a lot of Americans who wake up in the morning saying, “Oh, damn Canada. Oh, we should really go after Canada.” pic.twitter.com/ClnsKv51UY — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2025

You don’t have to like Mr. Trudeau to agree that his speech hit the nail on the head tonight. He called out moments where Canada stood by the US in trying times and that it’s perplexing to go after your biggest ally. He was calm, measured and showed leadership at a critical time. — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) February 2, 2025

Team Canada

Trudeau is brilliant here.

pic.twitter.com/uZRA5VPall — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) February 2, 2025

I’m an American with Trudeau. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 2, 2025

And just in case you want to hear more of where that came from (no, not Trump).

Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs. Justin Trudeau’s best speech. Canada will place 25% tariffs on $155 billion in US imports in retaliation for Trump tariffs. That is an addition to a nationwide boycott on all US products across Canada. #cdnpoli #tariffwar pic.twitter.com/VJavxmO6nH — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) February 2, 2025

To conclude …

Canada is not fucking around. pic.twitter.com/AVT3pL05sK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 2, 2025

