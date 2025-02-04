This Australian podcaster put her Italian mum’s non-stop nattering ability to the test – and she passed with flying colours

Entertainment podcasts

Radio and podcast host Mandy Catalano has an Italian mother, Maria, who – according to Mandy – doesn’t let people get a word in. To demonstrate, she called her during a recording of the Setting the Brow Low podcast, as her co-hosts Sam and Jesse listened in.

Watch what happened, and – more importantly – listen to what happened.

“Anyway, tomorrow morning I can come, I don’t have to go to Michael’s. I don’t have to go to Michael’s tomorrow. I don’t have to go to Michael’s, he’s gone to Queensland for the day, because he’s got to look at this freakin’ car and he said to me, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ Laura’s going to drop the kids off at Teresa’s or whatever. She’s gonna pick them up. I’ll go Friday morning instead, so that’s okay. I’ll bring my mop.”

Hang on – is she going to Michael’s or not? It isn’t quite clear.

People loved Maria, and she reminded some of them of their own mums.

1.

My Scottish mum was like this… I once put the phone down for ten minutes whilst I was getting a sofa delivered, she didn’t notice me missing.

I.a.Fraser

2.

My mother is Irish, does the same thing, launches into a monologue and sometimes I just have to shout “stop talking”, drives me insane.

Gillian Diggin

3.

I come from a somewhat similar culture (Balkan+Middle Eastern) and to me it sounds very strange that you’re waiting for your turn, there’s no turns!! The polite thing would be to shout over her “no it’s ok, don’t apologise what do you mean don’t say you’re sorry!” She’s waiting for you to jump in, you never do so she keeps giving you more chances to do the right thing

Buegrass Bug

4.

“Do you even need me for this conversation?”

nazareth1337

5.

How does she know all that when she doesn’t let anyone speak!?

jess

6.

This is quite possibly the best representation of Italian mums. Mine’s the same.

Caroline De Luca

7.

That’s litterarly my aunt, i usually leave her on speaker and just continue gaming and every 15-20 min give her a “aha” just so she knows I’m still there.

Krasimir Dimitrov

8.

My Italian mom asks me a question and then proceeds to answer herself. I really don’t know why she calls me at all. I can’t get a word in after hello.

Gina P

9.

To be fair. My Danish grandmother did the same. I would call her to tell something. She would talk nonstop for several minutes. Then maybe even hang up. Then I would call her back to ask if I could talk now.

Rock Paper Scissors

10.

No this is true. my italian mom tells me 20 stories in one breath.

the.idiot.detector

11.

My mum does this all the time , she’s irish , if you have ever watched father ted , my mum is mrs Doyle.

afoxy

12.

I have a friend who does this .. the phone cut off and she called me back 20 mins later not realising I was gone.

Samirah x

13.

this is sooooo my dad, so if you have something to say you need to say it before he starts talking.

TeeKay

14.

I mean… that’s an amazing skill!!! She’s never bored, she can have an entire conversation with herself without any problem.

Genesis Hahahaha true.

Mandy Catalano

Tracey Matenga had an idea.

Maria needs her own podcast

We’d one hundred per cent subscribe to that.

You can listen to the full episode here, and find other episodes in the same place.

