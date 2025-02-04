You don’t need to speak French to appreciate this très bonne front page of Le Journal de Montréal – just bask in its glory

News canada donald trump

You may have seen by now that the growing tariff war between Canada and the U.S. has been put on hold for at least 30 days, after Trump pulled his 25% tariff on Canadian goods in light of negotiations bearing fruit.

Here’s his announcement via Truth Social.

And Justin Trudeau’s less verbose version.

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 3, 2025

There was one slight fly in Trump’s triumphal announcement …almost all of those things were already agreed under Joe Biden.

BREAKING: CNN just exposed Donald Trump for agreeing to a deal with Canada that had already been negotiated by President Biden. Donald Trump, for all his bluster, received nothing in return. This is yet another example of Trump’s incompetence. pic.twitter.com/yBWKaDRscl — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 3, 2025

Embarrassing reporting from the Daily Mail. Canada announced this billion dollar border plan almost two months ago pic.twitter.com/z7Til9jw75 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 4, 2025

Trump: I’m tariffing you unless you agree to my demands to do what you’re already doing. Canada and Mexico: Ok. We hereby vow to continue doing what we already committed to doing during the Biden Admin. Trump: I’m a deal making god. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 4, 2025

Donald Trump:

Comply with my demands or I will hurt my own people! Canada:

Ok, we will keep doing a thing we’ve been doing. Mexico:

Ok, we will do a thing we did under the last guy. Trump:

I WIN!!!! Fucking idiot. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 4, 2025

With the swift turnaround from the tariff deadline to the postponement, Le Journal de Montréal didn’t have time to change its front page – although, having seen the deal, we don’t think they needed to change the large word, at least.

Today’s cover of Le Journal de Montréal, the largest newspaper in Quebec, Canada. pic.twitter.com/5q2HaASSRd — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 3, 2025

Not all heroes wear capes. Some design news layouts.

Front page of the largest newspaper in Quebec, Canada and they nailed it https://t.co/xUdsrYsNCh — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 3, 2025

It’s so fun to see Canada & Mexico take Trump down! Love it. https://t.co/tNEKjjYaML — Sheeba Khan (@sheeba_k5) February 4, 2025

I don’t speak French, but… — Daemon ONeil (@DaemonOneil) February 3, 2025

OK. Time to show our Quebecers some love. It's rare, but it's deserved LOL Canada comes together. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) February 4, 2025

Today's example of Trump's failed promise that if he were elected, the US would be "respected again" all over the world.

cc: Denmark, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ukraine, Brazil … https://t.co/I7P17YLjsf — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) February 4, 2025

Well, they are not wrong. — Fraud Buster USA (@CharliGregory) February 4, 2025

A similar sentiment could be found a little closer to home.

To Trump’s home, specifically.

No need to watch what the neighbors say. The Americans are not holding back. pic.twitter.com/UVroI5VwKn — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) February 3, 2025

And to The Poke’s home.

Today in the UK. pic.twitter.com/PcKS3YcfKE — Richy Bourlsac ⚛️ (@zeitgeisterman) February 4, 2025

In relatable news …

Kinda wanna move to Montreal now. — Rick (@SlickRick00666) February 4, 2025

