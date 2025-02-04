News canada donald trump

You don’t need to speak French to appreciate this très bonne front page of Le Journal de Montréal – just bask in its glory

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 4th, 2025

You may have seen by now that the growing tariff war between Canada and the U.S. has been put on hold for at least 30 days, after Trump pulled his 25% tariff on Canadian goods in light of negotiations bearing fruit.

Here’s his announcement via Truth Social.

Trump post. Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country. Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, “reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are, and will be, working on protecting the Border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the Border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million.” As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!

And Justin Trudeau’s less verbose version.

There was one slight fly in Trump’s triumphal announcement …almost all of those things were already agreed under Joe Biden.

With the swift turnaround from the tariff deadline to the postponement, Le Journal de Montréal didn’t have time to change its front page – although, having seen the deal, we don’t think they needed to change the large word, at least.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some design news layouts.

A similar sentiment could be found a little closer to home.

To Trump’s home, specifically.

And to The Poke’s home.

In relatable news …

