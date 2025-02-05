25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome back to our weekly round-up of the funniest stuff we’ve spotted on Bluesky. If it feels as though we missed a week or two, that’s because Trump has done a million mad things this week, making the time stretch to infinity.

Here’s what grabbed our attention.

1.

Me: I grow weary of the MCU

Loki: OK but may I interest you in some Brutalist Aesthetic?

Me: Dammit

Me, 5 years on: Now I am DEFINITELY weary of the MCU

FF: OK but may I interest you in some Mid Century Modern Aesthetic?

Me: …for crying out loud — Gabby HC, Jokes While U Wait (@scriblit.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 1:30 PM

2.

Overheard my kids and their friends talking about video games. These new-fangled games sound fun but they aren’t learning any life lessons like we used to. Guarantee at least one of those kids is going to get hit by a barrel thrown by a gorilla. — Bob Heller (@bobheller.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 12:45 PM

3.

I see that Sarah Brightman’s follow-up to I Lost My Heart To A Starship Trooper has got a fairly bleak, Rogue Traders vibe to it. [image or embed] — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) February 3, 2025 at 6:31 PM

4.

5.

A movie called The Hotdog Vendor, where Jason Statham plays a hotdog vendor who, yep, you guessed it, is a former elite special forces assassin trying to live a quiet life when he's summoned back for one last job, and ends up kicking 197 guys in the face — the hyperspace (@thehyyyype.bsky.social) February 3, 2025 at 2:59 PM

6.

For $100 we’ll put your face on our billboard. For $500, we won’t put your face on our billboard. — River Side Casino (@riversidecasino.bsky.social) February 3, 2025 at 11:16 PM

7.

Started referring to my hamstrings as ‘the hamsters’ because they are small and take any opportunity to die — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) January 31, 2025 at 1:30 PM

8.

9.

Capri Sun packages were designed to teach kids how to do emergency tracheotomies — ‍☠️ Jollyrobber ‍☠️ (@jollyrobber.bsky.social) January 29, 2025 at 6:43 PM

10.

11.

I haven’t been able to follow every Trump appointment, so can someone remind me what position he gave to the guy who smeared his shit all over the Capitol halls on January 6th? Was it an Assistant Attorney General? — Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 12:17 PM

12.