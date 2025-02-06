This especially straight-talking Icelandic woman didn’t take long to warm up on Tinder and the unexpected payoff is A++

Life relationships tinder

We don’t feature as many Tinder chats on these pages as we used to, but this one is up there with our very favourites.

It’s an especially straight-talking Icelandic woman who, it’s fair to say, didn’t take very long to warm up.

Well we didn’t expect that!

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

‘Mission failed successfully.’

kandeschbunzler ‘Seems like a very efficient individual.’

luapson2001 ‘Sounds like she DOES know a good place to eat.’

Manchves

Boom! Only one question remained.

‘What i wanna know is what you responded to that?’

iEatSpicyFood

‘I’m sure he blew it lol.’

hockeyguy26er

Source Reddit u/AwesomeDonald Image Pexels