This especially straight-talking Icelandic woman didn’t take long to warm up on Tinder and the unexpected payoff is A++
We don’t feature as many Tinder chats on these pages as we used to, but this one is up there with our very favourites.
It’s an especially straight-talking Icelandic woman who, it’s fair to say, didn’t take very long to warm up.
Well we didn’t expect that!
And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.
‘Mission failed successfully.’
kandeschbunzler
‘Seems like a very efficient individual.’
luapson2001
‘Sounds like she DOES know a good place to eat.’
Manchves
Boom! Only one question remained.
‘What i wanna know is what you responded to that?’
iEatSpicyFood
‘I’m sure he blew it lol.’
hockeyguy26er
READ MORE
This stand-up really wasn’t taking any of this heckler’s nonsense and she turned it all the way up to 11 and beyond
Source Reddit u/AwesomeDonald Image Pexels