This stand-up really wasn’t taking any of this heckler’s nonsense and she turned it all the way up to 11 and beyond

We’ve featured a fair few hecklers being put in their place on these pages in the past, but we’ve never seen one done quite like this.

It’s comedian @nataliecuomo_ who really wasn’t taking any of this heckler’s nonsense and it’s quite the watch.

Feel anxious watching that and we didn’t even say anything. What happened next was like a giant sigh of relief.

And there were quite a few people – when we say people, we mean men, obviously – saying this.

Why didn't she try to be funny to get back at him? — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) February 5, 2025

Others just came right out and said it.

Women aren’t funny — Twerk store (@Jerkstore723) February 5, 2025

Others preferred just to applaud.

Dude probably peed his pants Badass Natalie! — Angelique ☕️ (@angonymously) February 5, 2025

To those in the comments, here’s how a comedy show works. You buy a ticket and you STAY QUIET unless asked to answer a question. Otherwise you sit there and be quiet and listen to the set . It’s not YOUR comedy show, it’s the comedians. — DerrickGott007 (@derrickgott007) February 4, 2025

Anyway – instant forever fan https://t.co/SRpc6B0T2F — Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) February 4, 2025

Source Instagram @nataliecuomo_/