This stand-up really wasn’t taking any of this heckler’s nonsense and she turned it all the way up to 11 and beyond
We’ve featured a fair few hecklers being put in their place on these pages in the past, but we’ve never seen one done quite like this.
It’s comedian @nataliecuomo_ who really wasn’t taking any of this heckler’s nonsense and it’s quite the watch.
Feel anxious watching that and we didn’t even say anything. What happened next was like a giant sigh of relief.
Absolutely epic @NatalieCuomo pic.twitter.com/bDzNEbM0TF
— Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) February 4, 2025
And there were quite a few people – when we say people, we mean men, obviously – saying this.
Why didn't she try to be funny to get back at him?
— AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) February 5, 2025
Others just came right out and said it.
Women aren’t funny
— Twerk store (@Jerkstore723) February 5, 2025
Others preferred just to applaud.
Dude probably peed his pants Badass Natalie!
— Angelique ☕️ (@angonymously) February 5, 2025
righteous anger https://t.co/U8DGEzKwLD
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 5, 2025
To those in the comments, here’s how a comedy show works. You buy a ticket and you STAY QUIET unless asked to answer a question. Otherwise you sit there and be quiet and listen to the set . It’s not YOUR comedy show, it’s the comedians.
— DerrickGott007 (@derrickgott007) February 4, 2025
Anyway – instant forever fan https://t.co/SRpc6B0T2F
— Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) February 4, 2025
