‘What sandwich was a big part of your childhood but would be embarrassing if you told other people about it?’ – 21 bread-based atrocities

British people love to get up in arms when other countries and cultures accuse them of making and enjoying terrible food, but there’s an element of truth in every stereotype, right?

Well, yes, it seems so, and the good people of the AskUK subreddit are living proof.

User Much_Cauliflower8224 asked ‘What sandwich was a big part of your childhood but would be embarrassing if you told other people about it?’ and added an example of their own:

‘Mine is white bread, two cheese slices (often called burger cheese singles or plastic cheese) and a liberal slather of brown sauce.’

And fellow Brits were keen to jump in with their own culinary monstrosities, like these…

‘Condensed milk and sugar. Known in Liverpool as a Conny-onny butty.’

–inkybluish

‘Salmon paste and an entire packet of salt and vinegar crisps!’

–0olon_Colluphid

‘Tomato sauce. I used to love them as kid. Salad cream ones were a close second.’

–boredandolden

‘Cheese and ketchup. Poverty pizza sandwich.’

–dontsteponthecrack

‘Sliced tongue sandwich. Not even kidding. I thought ‘tongue’ was just the name of a kind of meat. My granny used to get it, and I liked it too.

‘That was until I saw a whole cow’s tongue in the freezer section of Safeway once, and put two and two together and realised tongue was an actual tongue. Never ever had one again.’

–butterscotchwhip

‘I remember eating a quantity of large jam sandwiches as a youngster. Don’t think I’ve had one in years and years.’

–fiddly_foodle_bird

‘We ate ‘butter’ sandwiches. My mum would spread margarine on one slice and fold it. Genuinely thought this was normal. I guess not.’

–wildOldcheesecake

‘I used to have golden syrup sandwiches at my grandparents house.’

–_cprizzle

‘Try hundreds and thousands with butter on white bread. Tastes like birthday cake!’

–pokekyo12

‘Soggy broccoli and cauliflower sandwiches are delish, with white bread and lashings of marge. Obviously they do require a mother who over boils all the veg.’

–i_dont_believe_it__