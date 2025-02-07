Best Of dad jokes humour

Ah, the humble, not-so-humble dad joke. Bane of many a child’s life. Blessing to many a grown man’s.

I once heard it said that the logic underpinning Christmas cracker jokes is that if they’re really bad, they unite people in laughing at the joke. Which is a) good for maintaining positive Christmas vibes and b) the ultimate self-sacrificing act of comedic anti-elitism.

Or, they’re just terrible jokes.

I humbly put it to you that the same cannot be said of dad jokes, which are, in actual fact, often very sophisticated.

OK, sometimes.

Someone asked their fellow members of the r/AskReddit forum:

‘What’s a dad joke so bad it deserves a standing ovation?’

And THESE are some of the best responses. Honestly, belly laughs ahead. Here we go.

1.

Sweden used to have a man stand at the end of the pier whenever their navy came back from a deployment.

He’d stand there for hours and meticulously check each ship in on his list, send his courier back and forth with relevant info, and ensure every ship was tracked on paper.

It was a long and arduous process that took days. Now, Sweden has barcodes on their ships so that same guy just stands at the end of the pier and he Scandinavian.

–monorail_pilot

2.

Anytime we’re driving and I see a bunch of cows I always say: Look a flock of cows!

Son: herd of cows dad

Me: course I’ve heard of them, there’s a flock of them right over there!

–Wrathchilde

Son: no dad, a cow herd.

Me: what do I care if a cow heard? I got no secrets from a cow.

–cacheblaster

3.

I got a dog used to belong to a blacksmith. As soon as we got home, he made a bolt for the door

–2x4x93

4.

I entered a pun contest once. I submitted ten jokes hoping one would win. No pun in ten did.

–SugarSprinkle_

5.

“Wanna hear my Batman impression?”

Ok…

“Up, Up, AND AWAY!!!”

That’s Superman!!!!

“I know, I’ve been practising!”

–TrenchardsRedemption

6.

I used to run a dating service for chickens but I quit cause I struggled to make hens meet.

–LilacWhisper_

7.

Why did the Mexican man take anti-anxiety medication?

For Hispanic attacks

–collo1989

8.

I had a dog who used to chase people on a bike a lot.

It got so bad that I eventually had to take his bike away!

–ShinyHipster

9.

My dog used to chase people in cars. I don’t know how she even reached the pedals.

–Strong-Cod-3841

10.

My wife asked if I saw the dog bowl. Didn’t know he could.

–Relative-Jicama9525

11.

Q. Why is it impossible to starve in the desert?

A. Because of all the sand which is there.

edit: Stolen from Garrison Keillor of Prairie Home Companion fame.

–Chon-Laney