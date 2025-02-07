William Shatner’s stinging response to an AI ‘artist’ had the internet cheering all the way to the final frontier

Celebrity William Shatner

Over on Twitter/X, you can hardly move for British nationalists and Christian fundamentalists creating AI images of their perfect worlds – complete with zooming Spitfires, England flags, and lions roaming London – the nationalists, not the Christians. There’s a bit of an awwkward history between Christians and lions.

In fact, with Grok embedded, you can’t even post something without being reminded of AI, but one account holder earned himself a few internet burns by crowing about his AI-generated cityscape.

Here’s his masterpiece.

We’re no experts, but we suspect these were not the reviews he would have liked.

1.

All AI art is bad but you specifically are particulary bad at it — QQ (@HeylKatme) February 6, 2025

2.

Cool idea, all the floors have slides. A good way of updating the cold, corporate world.

/s pic.twitter.com/3vz1sZq7mj — Flavio Greco Paglia (@GrecoFlavio) February 6, 2025

3.

It's not art. You are not an artist. — Hannah (@hannahbungard) February 6, 2025

4.

prompting the ai: do a photo of New York but fuck it up a little https://t.co/T8LO5oDT5G — Muad’Dib’s Big Boy (@muaddibstyle) February 6, 2025

5.

People bragging about "their" AI "artwork" is kind of like the kid using an old Spirograph and thinking they have made art. — catlett (@catlett) February 6, 2025

Having specifically addressed William Shatner, we’re not sure whether the ‘artist’ will have been happy to get a response or not – but we suspect not, given that this was the response.

via GIPHY

His spectacular own went down very well.

6.

Such a W to dunk on AI "artists", good sir. Le respect. https://t.co/V1UdjNzW9G pic.twitter.com/VjoZYtzVDG — ⸮ #TouchePasMaVF (@TekStorm14) February 6, 2025

7.

Just watched Incubus last night and now I’m getting to see Shatner trash talk AI. Blessed Shatner double whammy https://t.co/Ti66UoYuHZ — Crash’s Ground Pound (@RomanCain8) February 6, 2025

8.

9.

Talk your shit king https://t.co/SUDQPiAX19 — Sensitive King (@Sart_Sampson) February 6, 2025

10.

going to end all of my dunks with this question https://t.co/v7jf65ql5V — Max Steele (@maxasteele) February 6, 2025

11.

Did he seriously expect Captain Kirk to embrace Borg art? https://t.co/R0aX7jKBRF — Floris Didden (@florisdidden) February 6, 2025

When you’re in a hole, stop digging.

READ MORE

The takedown of this AI art is harsh but very funny

Source William Shatner Image Wikimedia Commons