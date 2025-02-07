Celebrity William Shatner

William Shatner’s stinging response to an AI ‘artist’ had the internet cheering all the way to the final frontier

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2025

Over on Twitter/X, you can hardly move for British nationalists and Christian fundamentalists creating AI images of their perfect worlds – complete with zooming Spitfires, England flags, and lions roaming London – the nationalists, not the Christians. There’s a bit of an awwkward history between Christians and lions.

In fact, with Grok embedded, you can’t even post something without being reminded of AI, but one account holder earned himself a few internet burns by crowing about his AI-generated cityscape.

Here’s his masterpiece.

@forevertrees2 What do you think of my AI generated artwork @WilliamShatner ?

We’re no experts, but we suspect these were not the reviews he would have liked.

Having specifically addressed William Shatner, we’re not sure whether the ‘artist’ will have been happy to get a response or not – but we suspect not, given that this was the response.

William Shatner response - So you told an AI program to draw… and you want to take credit for it? Who are you; Pythagoras?

His spectacular own went down very well.

When you’re in a hole, stop digging.

@forevertrees2 Indeed I did, Captain Kirk Did you build the Enterprise yourself, or did Starfleet engineers help? Asking for a friend.

Source William Shatner Image Wikimedia Commons