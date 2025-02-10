Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss is truly clutching at straws with her latest excuse for the Tory election disaster – and her reasoning sucks

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2025

As Americans struggle with the rising price of groceries, Donald Trump has been addressing the really important issues – changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, making sure the tiny number of trans athletes in the U.S. is blocked from competing, and bringing back plastic straws.

Brown-noser-in-chief, Elon Musk weighed in.

Greatest President ever!

Inevitably, Trump-lickers on this side of the Atlantic also wanted to get in on the act, with Liz Truss‘ bandwagon jump standing out as particularly ridiculous. This was her hottest of hot takes.

I tried to stop the ludicrous British government plastic straw ban back in 2018. These lefty policies resulted in the Conservatives getting trounced in 2024. Good for @realDonaldTrump for standing up for common sense.

The only relevant straws in this situation were the ones at which Ms. Truss was desperately grasping, but they couldn’t protect her from the ridicule she was subjected to online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

If there’s a plausible argument against this, we’d love to hear it.

READ MORE

Trump is selling plastic straws for $1.50 each – the only 5 reactions you need

Image Pixabay, Wikimedia Commons