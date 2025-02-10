Liz Truss is truly clutching at straws with her latest excuse for the Tory election disaster – and her reasoning sucks

Politics Liz Truss

As Americans struggle with the rising price of groceries, Donald Trump has been addressing the really important issues – changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, making sure the tiny number of trans athletes in the U.S. is blocked from competing, and bringing back plastic straws.

Some presidents won wars.

Some presidents ended slavery.

Some presidents redefined healthcare.

Some presidents helped write the constitution. Donald Trump is bringing back plastic straws. MAGA, you must be so proud. pic.twitter.com/8HIxyqFUJa — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) February 9, 2025

We have a spoons worth of microplastics in our brain tissue alone but sure, let’s bring back plastic straws instead of banning more single use plastic bullshit pic.twitter.com/D1EMvOdZDj — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) February 9, 2025

Most plastic straws are made from polypropylene, a petroleum byproduct. Trump gives another win to his Big Oil donors while pretending that this is about "owning the libs." pic.twitter.com/lRuZtxyFWu — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 7, 2025

While Musk runs the country, Trump had a productive weekend naming himself Chair of the Kennedy Center, picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, canceling pennies, demanding Google Maps rename Gulf of Mexico, invited only White immigrants from Africa, and saved plastic straws. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2025

Son of a bitch, Starbucks just gave me a paper straw! Didn't they get Trump's strongly worded Executive Order!!!!! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 8, 2025

Brown-noser-in-chief, Elon Musk weighed in.

Inevitably, Trump-lickers on this side of the Atlantic also wanted to get in on the act, with Liz Truss‘ bandwagon jump standing out as particularly ridiculous. This was her hottest of hot takes.

The only relevant straws in this situation were the ones at which Ms. Truss was desperately grasping, but they couldn’t protect her from the ridicule she was subjected to online.

1.

That's right Liz, it was the plastic straws that lost Tories the election. Not the lies, corruption, incompetence, law breaking, higher taxes, tanked economy, increased poverty, sleaze scandals or rivers full of shit. pic.twitter.com/xappTxGG0M — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) February 7, 2025

2.

Oh Jesus Christ My Lord, come and take me now! https://t.co/VO9Arhnnwq — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) February 7, 2025

3.

Voter decision making according to the one and only (thank fuck) Liz Truss https://t.co/Bytri0DYUA pic.twitter.com/KJwqdtDOXI — Spandy Spenkins (@corbyjenks) February 7, 2025

4.

Oh Liz… The plastic straws didn't lose the election for the Tories. Ramming them up your nose and chanting 'wibble' on loop probably didn't help tho… pic.twitter.com/JpDuaUD4Rg — ✨ Supernova ✨⭐ (@nova10987654321) February 8, 2025

5.

'The Tories lost because of straws.'

Liz Truss, PM for 49 days. https://t.co/Cky4oydzO8 — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) February 7, 2025

6.

"This week I shall be mostly blaming the straws" Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/q1HCvL9Jf8 — Glenntwts (@Glenntwts) February 7, 2025

7.

It might have been the straws. It might have been you crashing the economy. Jury's out. — ACT 2 CAM (@ACT2CAM) February 7, 2025

8.

Paper straws last longer than you did as PM — Matt Lismore (@MattLismore) February 7, 2025

9.

In a very competitive field of all the ex Tory Gvt figures, Liz Truss is by far the most batshit crazy pic.twitter.com/EfnuYq7pmG — Roux the rescue (@AlbaGuBrath1966) February 8, 2025

10.

Fuck me, the hills you choose to die on — Jonathan Harvey (@JOJEHARVEY) February 8, 2025

11.

Wondering how X is sufficiently aware of my love for absurdist humour, to keep slipping Elizabeth into my “for you” feed. https://t.co/1GgZl3yfl5 — Ed Stradling (@edstradling) February 8, 2025

12.

We asked one hundred people to name the one thing that’s having the biggest negative impact on their life.

You said ‘paper straws?’

Our survey said … pic.twitter.com/ZkANOjpvhz — Mike H (@mikoh123) February 7, 2025

13.

Reasons why Liz Truss lasted 49 days as prime minister: ✅ The global elite

✅ The British blob

✅ Kwesi Karteng

✅ Iceberg lettuce

✅ Paper straws pic.twitter.com/CRK95xqd92 — Mohammed Seedat (@moseeds) February 8, 2025

14.

Liz Truss, finger on the pulse of public opinion as ever. https://t.co/2QOUb7tU2h pic.twitter.com/DNZF6UVFcm — Ian Berriman (@ianberriman) February 7, 2025

15.

I've found a hilarious parody account here. https://t.co/Eb5s52TbOy — Muhz (@therealmuhz) February 8, 2025

If there’s a plausible argument against this, we’d love to hear it.

Plot firmly and totally lost https://t.co/OUyxp015g2 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 8, 2025

READ MORE

Trump is selling plastic straws for $1.50 each – the only 5 reactions you need

Image Pixabay, Wikimedia Commons