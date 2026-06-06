Where in the UK has a bad reputation but is actually nice? – 17 places that don’t deserve to be hated

Round Ups r/AskUK

Thanks to regional rivalries and this country’s love of having a good moan, there are plenty of places in the UK which have gained a bad reputation. But are they actually justified?

To find out, Desperate-Drawer-572 headed over to r/AskUK to put the following question to its users:

‘What is a place in the UK that has a bad reputation but is actually nice? ‘Could be a city, town etc which often gets negative remarks but is actually a very nice part of the UK. If you give an example, explain why.’

If you’re looking for your next staycation destination, you could do a lot worse than these top replies…

1.

‘Hull actually has a great vibe for a smaller city, fun music and food scene and has some great places to live.’

-wrappedinplastikkk

2.

‘Birmingham ends up the butt of a lot of jokes but it’s a fantastic city for food.’

-Sure-Present-3398

3.

‘I went to Glasgow for work and I thought the buildings etc were lovely. Everyone was fine.’

-VariousClassroom8056

4.

‘Liverpool. Moved here from the Midlands 6 years ago and a lot of my family said it was a rough place. They’ve all now said how it’s such a nice city now that they’ve actually visited it.’

-DangerousSeesaw

5.

‘I know it’s rougher than it used to be, but I still love Blackpool.’

-SwiftieNewRomantics

6.

‘Milton Keynes ‘Great for pedestrians, good for cars, loads of greenery, decent shopping centre, generally safe and clean.’

-Warburton379

7.

‘Weston Super Mare is generally regarded as a shithole. A fair bit of it is, but it has a lot of lovely parts too and overall is a pretty decent seaside town. (Source: a few mates moved there having been priced out of Bristol, so I’ve got to know it better and revised my view of the place).’

–Brizzledude65

8.

‘Bradford! ‘It surely has its really shitty parts but the city centre is really nice, great architecture, and plenty of the suburbs have that classic West Yorkshire picturesque village feel.’

-propostor

9.