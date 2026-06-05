Reform UK’s wannabe MP being shamed with his own outrageously sexist words on Question Time was a magnificently entertaining match

Politics makerfield Question Time Reform UK

If Reform UK’s wannabe MP Robert Kenyon didn’t already know what he’d got himself in for, he certainly found out in the studios of BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night.

Kenyon is standing against Andy Burnham in the up-coming Makerfield by-election and it’s fair to say he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory. In fact, he ended up covered in something else entirely.

And nowhere was it more satisfying than this minute and a bit in which Fiona Bruce read out some of his many misogynistic comments right back to him.

Fiona Bruce, “The question asked most by the audience about your Robert Kenyon was about comments you’ve made in particular about women” Lady in maroon, “I’d rather have a career politician than a plumber who is a sexist” Fiona Bruce, “You may not be aware of the things Robert… pic.twitter.com/K4zGQMlgiM — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 4, 2026

Inject that into our veins. And it was down to these people to say it best.

1.

Saying allegedly after someone brings up something YOU said about YOURSELF is top tier comedy tbf https://t.co/SyUupN34dD — Tom Nestor (@tomnestorcomic) June 4, 2026

2.

Watching Kenyon tonight gave me a lot of “Man Representing himself in court” energy – probably went the same way too — sam (@lufcsammy58) June 5, 2026

3.

🚨WARNING🚨 If you have never seen a grown man crawl up his own arse live on the BBC don’t watch this. 😂#bbcqt #ReformUK #Farage pic.twitter.com/H3vWC3L9lj — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 4, 2026

4.

“I can’t be sexist, my mum is a woman” LMAO https://t.co/YLkEYJHaPS — thelefttake (@thelefttake) June 4, 2026

5.

In 2019, Robert Kenyon criticised female presenters/pundits on Sky Sports: “The women on the panel’s aren’t up to the job and only there to tick a box.” This is was seven years ago, not “fifteen years ago”. Kenyon’s grotesque comments about Carol Vorderman were posted by him… https://t.co/4dhEfj2nd1 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) June 4, 2026

6.

I’m shocked to say I actually thought Reform was better than this*. I had them down as ‘rank stupid’, I didn’t realise they were ‘Neanderthal’. Imagine voting for this thick kunt and setting civilisation back by a couple of hundred years 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ *NEVER https://t.co/q4YofnymL7 — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) June 4, 2026

7.

Not ‘dragged up’. Comments from less than five years ago on a Twitter account that has now been deleted. Mistakes are usually a one-off, but he needed to scrub his entire history because he’s a generational wrong-un. https://t.co/utH3hsrqob — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 5, 2026

8.

There’s no way this guy wins this lol. Reform keeps fielding the worst possible candidates. https://t.co/TcLC786Jtm — cez (@cezthesocialist) June 4, 2026

9.

Robert Kenyon, “Allegedly” I don’t think he quite gets how that works… — Dustman (@DustmanUK) June 4, 2026

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This clip of Robert Kenyon on Question Time is the very essence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK boiled down into 77 seconds flat

Source @MittensOff