Politics makerfield Question Time Reform UK

Reform UK’s wannabe MP being shamed with his own outrageously sexist words on Question Time was a magnificently entertaining match

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2026

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If Reform UK’s wannabe MP Robert Kenyon didn’t already know what he’d got himself in for, he certainly found out in the studios of BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night.

Kenyon is standing against Andy Burnham in the up-coming Makerfield by-election and it’s fair to say he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory. In fact, he ended up covered in something else entirely.

And nowhere was it more satisfying than this minute and a bit in which Fiona Bruce read out some of his many misogynistic comments right back to him.

Inject that into our veins. And it was down to these people to say it best.

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This clip of Robert Kenyon on Question Time is the very essence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK boiled down into 77 seconds flat

Source @MittensOff