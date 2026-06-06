JD Vance blamed “migration” for Henry Nowak’s murder and called for “righteous anger” in response, and Brits were quick to tell him to maybe sit this one out

News Henry Nowak JD Vance the UK

The tragic Henry Nowak case has rocked Britain to its core this week.

The release of body cam footage of the 18-year-old’s death – while handcuffed and under arrest for a crime he didn’t commit while dying from stab wounds – has prompted a huge debate about policing, race and knife crime.

Such is the intensity of the response that Nowak’s family asked that his murder by Vickrum Digwa not be used “to create further hatred, division or tension”. But some, like Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, have ignored that appeal.

And now US vice president JD Vance has waded into the case, tweeting on Friday night:

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

Vance said:

“Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it. “Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last. Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response—the only response—is righteous anger. One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership. Anything else is an excuse. “It is because we love the West that we want to preserve it. We love our civilization. We love our country. We love our children. And nobody—nobody—should ever die the way that Henry Nowak died. May God comfort those who loved him, and may God rest his soul.”

People online, especially in the UK, have been quick to tell Vance to get wind his neck in, and to get his own house in order before commenting on UK issues. It even led to a reaction from Keir Starmer.

PM accuses @JDVance of trying to 'interfere in our democracy' and 'stir up division’ after the US Vice President blamed Henry Nowak's murder on migration & called for ‘righteous anger’ No 10 spox: “In recent days we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and… https://t.co/IrsDD4rdr5 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 5, 2026

Here’s a selection of the responses.

1.

Henry's family have asked that his murder isn't exploited by cretins like you James — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 5, 2026

2.

It was terrible Mr Vice President what happened. And lessons will be learned. But here’s a thought – maybe concentrate instead on why 44000 Americans died last year from gun related deaths, and what can be done about your dreadful disease before you start lecturing others https://t.co/jCIUfl9rI8 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) June 5, 2026

3.

We all need to resist attempts like this to politicise Henry Nowak’s death and divide our country – whether they come from MAGA politicians like Vance or their cronies here in the UK. https://t.co/mIw2UpQi2K — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) June 5, 2026

4.

You defended the murder of a young mother and a nurse in your country. We shall take no lectures from you. https://t.co/LpPJnvNC8K — Jack 🔸🏳️‍🌈 (@jclib1990) June 5, 2026

5.

Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti both got shot by the goons your president deployed. Sit this one and go and shag a sofa — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 5, 2026

6.

Spare us the civilisational lectures, you charlatan. Atatiana Jefferson, 2019. Shot dead through her bedroom window during a welfare check. Playing video games with her eight-year-old nephew. The officer never identified himself. Botham Jean, 2018. Shot dead eating ice cream in… — Thanos Angelopoulos (@Th_Angelopoulos) June 5, 2026

7.

Maybe when you do something to prevent kids being blown away with regularly in their classrooms & shooting women’s faces off in your own country, we’ll listen to you. This poor boy’s killing & his family’s grief aren’t yours to make political hay with, you sofa shagging tosspot. — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) June 5, 2026

8.

I'm sure we are all grateful for the lecture on civilisation from the VP of a country that pays masked men to kill innocent people on the street and where school children have to practice how to hide from nutters with automatic weapons. https://t.co/h3QdoMpISn — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 5, 2026

9.

JD Vance is the very worst of humanity. https://t.co/dAGP350dSY — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 5, 2026

10.

Who put 50p in this prick? https://t.co/FqpURYVx6a — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 5, 2026

11.

Take his name out of your mouth .

You watch as a madman burns your whole country down.

You will be remembered in infamy. — Sheron Wilkie (@SheronWilkie) June 5, 2026

12.