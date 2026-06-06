An American has been mocking Brits for referring to ‘dish soap’ as ‘washing up liquid’ and was completely rinsed in the replies

Social Media US v UK

A Californian Twitter user, named Ethan Isaacs, has had the temerity to launch a completely unprovoked attack over our use of the term ‘washing up liquid’, going as far to say that ‘Brits are not serious people’ for using the term.

Seems a bit harsh, considering that washing up liquid is simply ‘liquid’ that’s primary use is for ‘washing up’, but hey ho.

Obviously the Brits weren’t going to take this attack lying down, and so began an entertaining trans-Atlantic debate.

Here’s the Tweet.

I just found out British people call dish soap washing up liquid 😭 Brits are not serious people — Ethan Isaacs (@JustEthanP) June 3, 2026

War was declared!

1.

2.

You have a canned Xmas dinner and spray cheese in a can, I’d sit this one out 🤣🤣 — TheMoustacheCop (@CopMoustache) June 4, 2026

3.

Can you use dish soap on cutlery and other items of crockery, or do you have special types of soap for those too? What about pots and pans? — Darren Needham 💙 (@dneedham68) June 5, 2026

4.

Soap comes in solid form, bars of soap. You don’t wash up with soap, you use liquid. Washing up liquid. Logic is another of our strengths. — Alison Wilson (@thecraftybeggar) June 4, 2026

5.

Its liquid, you wash-up with. Ironic in that your national sport is 'football' A game you play with neither your foot or a ball, but with hands and a egg 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — chris1182 (@chris11825) June 4, 2026

6.

Americans pronounce Aluminium wrong, you wear "fanny packs" , call a photocopier a Xerox, own more personal guns than books , can't drive a manual car, eat too much, talk too loud and start wars every 5 minutes . Sit this one out — LFC20+6 (@LFC6PLUS19) June 5, 2026

7.

Thats a bit picky man

I mean you guys call petrol/petroleum gas but gas isn't a liquid

See how silly it sounds 🤦🏻‍♂️ — BRI Wood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@briwoodCFC) June 3, 2026

8.

‘Tuna fish’

‘Eye glasses’

‘Horse back riding’ — LuvvinG (@luvvg44) June 5, 2026

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