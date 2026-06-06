Social Media US v UK

An American has been mocking Brits for referring to ‘dish soap’ as ‘washing up liquid’ and was completely rinsed in the replies

David Harris. Updated June 6th, 2026

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A Californian Twitter user, named Ethan Isaacs, has had the temerity to launch a completely unprovoked attack over our use of the term ‘washing up liquid’, going as far to say that ‘Brits are not serious people’ for using the term.

Seems a bit harsh, considering that washing up liquid is simply ‘liquid’ that’s primary use is for ‘washing up’, but hey ho.

Obviously the Brits weren’t going to take this attack lying down, and so began an entertaining trans-Atlantic debate.

Here’s the Tweet.

I just found out British people call dish soap washing up liquid 😭 Brits are not serious people

War was declared!

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