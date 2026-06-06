FIFA is being torn apart over its water bottle rule at World Cup games – pour one out for these 16 splashy reactions

News FIFA FIFA World Cup 2026 football

To FIFA now, that sterling global beacon of integrity.

The organisers of the World Cup – which starts next Thursday – found themselves in hot water this week over, well, water.

Earlier this week, the football governing body said fans would not be allowed to bring reusable water bottles into World Cup stadiums, for safety reasons.

This led to a public outcry, with even prime minister Keir Starmer weighing in.

"I can't help but think it's about making money." Keir Starmer tells FIFA to reconsider their water bottle ban for fans watching the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/hxI0ZLBOU8 — LBC (@LBC) June 5, 2026

Then, on Friday evening, FIFA back down – kind of – and said fans would be able to bring in one sealed disposable water bottles into venues.

All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada. ✅ As FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, explains, fans will not be permitted… pic.twitter.com/ePEHq9oalJ — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2026

But it seems people still aren’t happy with FIFA’s decision.

1.

I’ll say it again for the people in the back…fuck fifa. Ridiculous they had to get bullied to allow one bottle of water into games..in the summer. https://t.co/opIWifQS7c — x – Tommy ⭐️ 🦆 (@TommyATL96) June 6, 2026

2.

From @TheAthleticFC: FIFA staff reportedly believe the decision to reverse the water-bottle policy at World Cup venues was highly influenced by commercial considerations. There has been tension for months over the policy inside FIFA. https://t.co/bquemepvF6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 5, 2026

3.

Really hope this World Cup is a complete failure. So far it's been nothing short of an embarrassment and a cluster fuck in term of organisation and decisions made. Virtually nobody is hyped for it. I genuinely don't really care that it's 5 days away. — Deez Games 🎮 (@_Deez_Games) June 6, 2026

4.

Water under the bridge? NYC mayor @ZohranKMamdani, who criticized FIFA on Watergate, tells @TheAthleticFC : “I’m glad FIFA reversed this policy… No one should have to fear being priced out of being hydrated, especially fans often waiting hours before a game in extreme heat.” https://t.co/vnkDRHkct5 — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) June 5, 2026

5.

A win for those that don't want to die in the ground. Fans can now take in 1 x plastic, factory sealed disposable water bottle up to 590ml. FIFA had earlier said no water bottles at all were allowed in, even if empty. Now saying you can take one in, if it's full, and unopened. https://t.co/x1HixxkgP5 — Scotland’s Coefficient (@scotlandscoeff1) June 5, 2026

6.

I'm glad they've changed course to permit up to 20oz factory sealed water bottles, but we shouldn't have had to shame them into it one week out https://t.co/xdtp8aHNMy — Eric Wahl (@ziplamak) June 5, 2026

7.

8.

Love it . . . but you've got to admire how they turned this course reversal into a free advertisement for Smartwater, a product of Coca-Cola, which is a "top-tier" official partner of the FIFA World Cup. https://t.co/4FpyC4yWu0 — Steven Bank (@ProfBank) June 5, 2026

9.

I hope this is the worst world cup financially for these fuckers https://t.co/q8C5jSIpLK — LFCZA (@LFCZA) June 6, 2026

10.

Bollocks! You money grabbing wankers would put card readers at emergency exits if you could — MNolan (@Doubles73524561) June 5, 2026

11.

Im surprised you aren't charging for breathing the air in the stadium, maybe the next one #corrupt #fatcats — Cricket Fan in Toronto (@HabsFanInTO) June 5, 2026

12.

Football survived wars, scandals and decades of change. What it may not survive is being run by people who see it as nothing more than a global cash cow. FIFA has lost sight of the game, the fans and the values that made football the world’s sport. Shameful — Franky (@FrankyGers) June 6, 2026

13.

This is just greed from FIFA… Kids need water and parents made great sacrifice to bring them to the matches and now you add more costs… F*** FIFA — gallamuos (@8muerte) June 6, 2026

14.

Translation: we are preparing to let people sit in near 40 degrees temperature with one bottle of their own water so we can profiteer and sell our own so they don’t pass out, having already extorted them on their ticket price by artificially enhancing that cost. Pure greed — Mark Hedley (@hedley_mark) June 6, 2026

15.

Ridiculous. Every event, musical or sports starts at home/hotel and involves travel to and from and waiting around. How many games x how many people and the answer is to bin everything that got you there, take one thing in and leave and travel back with very little. Wasteful. — Chris Rothery (@rotherama) June 6, 2026

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