News FIFA FIFA World Cup 2026 football

FIFA is being torn apart over its water bottle rule at World Cup games – pour one out for these 16 splashy reactions

Michael White. Updated June 6th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To FIFA now, that sterling global beacon of integrity.

The organisers of the World Cup – which starts next Thursday – found themselves in hot water this week over, well, water.

Earlier this week, the football governing body said fans would not be allowed to bring reusable water bottles into World Cup stadiums, for safety reasons.

This led to a public outcry, with even prime minister Keir Starmer weighing in.

Then, on Friday evening, FIFA back down – kind of – and said fans would be able to bring in one sealed disposable water bottles into venues.

But it seems people still aren’t happy with FIFA’s decision.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.