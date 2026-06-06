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Reform UK’s Essex County Council are starting meetings with Christian prayers and ending by singing the national anthem, and the video will make you wish you didn’t have ears

Michael White. Updated June 6th, 2026

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Let’s check in on how the highly informed, dedicated and experienced new Reform UK local councillors are doing, shall we?

After last month’s local election, some of the Farage party-led councils said they would start implementing American-style meeting policies, like starting sessions with a Christian prayer and ending with a rendition of the national anthem.

Sure enough, they followed through, and now video has emerged of Essex councillors singing ‘God Save The King’ during a council session.

As you’d expect, the clip has drawn some praise from Reform UK supporters, but derision and mockery from online users instead. And let’s be honest, that stuff is more fun to read.

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Source: Twitter/X/GBPolitcs