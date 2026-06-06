Reform UK’s Essex County Council are starting meetings with Christian prayers and ending by singing the national anthem, and the video will make you wish you didn’t have ears

News Culture war Reform UK the UK

Let’s check in on how the highly informed, dedicated and experienced new Reform UK local councillors are doing, shall we?

After last month’s local election, some of the Farage party-led councils said they would start implementing American-style meeting policies, like starting sessions with a Christian prayer and ending with a rendition of the national anthem.

Sure enough, they followed through, and now video has emerged of Essex councillors singing ‘God Save The King’ during a council session.

🚨NEW: Reform UK's Essex County Council have implemented starting meetings with Christian prayers, and ending with the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/0Q4dhKud3N — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) June 5, 2026

As you’d expect, the clip has drawn some praise from Reform UK supporters, but derision and mockery from online users instead. And let’s be honest, that stuff is more fun to read.

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Like the start of a horror film. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 5, 2026

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This is what actual virtue signalling looks like btw. Bunch of shallow losers with nothing to do or any ideas on how to govern other than to impose an incredibly boring and repressive vision of Yankified conformity upon people. https://t.co/rkqu6UMhTt — thelefttake (@thelefttake) June 5, 2026

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i'm not sure how many essex residents are going to be won over by a prayer and a song at council meetings when they're still waiting for their bins to be collected on time — Britain Rants (@RantingBritain) June 5, 2026

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Are Muslims and other faiths

allowed to leave and not participate? — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) June 5, 2026

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Lol, two bit councillors acting like they’re in the fecking White House. These people have such notions. 🤣🤣🤣 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) June 6, 2026

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I’m sure the people of Essex are delighted with how much this will help their lives… — Brit In Brussels (@ABritInBrussels) June 5, 2026

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What a waste of time. How about sorting pot holes etc rather than this nonsense. If they want to pray go to church beforehand. — Steven B (@Stevenwblake1) June 5, 2026

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I know this isn’t the point, but it’s so out of tune. It hurts my soul — Vinnie (@VinnieKhurana) June 5, 2026

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Is this supposed to be better? Jesus Christ can we just have a political party that wants to govern efficiently and effectively for the people? — Paul (@AutomatedAgile) June 5, 2026

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Like turning the clock back 50 years to RE at school. Everyone had to do it, nearly everyone didn't want to do it, and even fewer believed in it. Just get on with being councillors. — Ian Preece (@IPreece) June 5, 2026

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From the same crowd that says flying a pride flag is "gesture politics". https://t.co/RtR4nv79uh — Inevitable Pinky 🐡🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@BpdLion) June 5, 2026

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Remove all the religious mumbo jumbo from political life. https://t.co/w6TrrqLd89 — realhansard (@realhansard) June 5, 2026

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The MAGA-fying of UK politics is genuinely terrifying. 20 years ago this would’ve been laughed out of the room. https://t.co/zVtFla7Zn2 — george (@blwknd1) June 5, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/GBPolitcs