US donald trump Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s feisty comeback to Trump’s comment on his past went straight into the Takedown Hall of Fame – 15 roars of approval

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 5th, 2026

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Hunter Biden’s Twitter account has been a revelation to many, and a source of world-class trolling for anyone who cares to take a look.

The recovering crack addict has been talking about his sobriety, his painting and his family – as well as expertly trolling Jake Tapper for the journalist’s obsession with the Bidens.

He has been using a disarming frankness to actually win over some of the Maga cult, to the extent that he’s been nicknamed the Maga Whisperer.

When Peter Doocey of Fox News asked Donald Trump about Hunter Biden’s’s prospects as a potential presidential candidate – which has become a running joke on Twitter – it seemed that the Maga Whisperer had worked his magic on the biggest Maga of them all.

Considering how he talks about people he doesn’t like, that was practically a love letter.

But Hunter wasn’t too sure that the glass house dweller should be chucking stones. He had an absolutely brilliant clapback.

If you felt a disturbance in the Force, it was the sound of millions of voices suddenly crying out “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! BURN!” Okay, maybe not millions.

Here are a few.

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We can’t argue with this.

You can watch the Soft White Underbelly Hunter Biden interview here.

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Hunter Biden’s fast and funny comeback to the hater casting doubt on his seven years of sobriety has gone wildly viral – 19 virtual high fives

Source Hunter Biden Image Screengrab, Screengrab