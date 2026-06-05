Hunter Biden’s feisty comeback to Trump’s comment on his past went straight into the Takedown Hall of Fame – 15 roars of approval

US donald trump Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s Twitter account has been a revelation to many, and a source of world-class trolling for anyone who cares to take a look.

The recovering crack addict has been talking about his sobriety, his painting and his family – as well as expertly trolling Jake Tapper for the journalist’s obsession with the Bidens.

Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in 8 days. This after an unscheduled visit to the hospital- because he “likes getting check ups.” Thank God Jake Tapper (or as I like to call him- the Brick Tamland of his generation) is on the case hunting down clues in a book about my mom’s… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026

He has been using a disarming frankness to actually win over some of the Maga cult, to the extent that he’s been nicknamed the Maga Whisperer.

Hunter Biden is straight up a MAGA whisperer . Like those tv shows where an animal expert calms down a rabid dog. pic.twitter.com/RnwnAAltPY — (@AngryAFMario) June 3, 2026

WTF timeline are we on. Someone called me the MAGA whisperer and I’ll gladly take the title. Left, right, D or R we all want the same things. We’re being divided on purpose by the Epstein Elite Oligarch class because as long as we’re at each other’s throats, they get fat and rich… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

When Peter Doocey of Fox News asked Donald Trump about Hunter Biden’s’s prospects as a potential presidential candidate – which has become a running joke on Twitter – it seemed that the Maga Whisperer had worked his magic on the biggest Maga of them all.

The MAGA Whisperer Strikes Again! pic.twitter.com/y7ejBOT4c2 — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

Considering how he talks about people he doesn’t like, that was practically a love letter.

But Hunter wasn’t too sure that the glass house dweller should be chucking stones. He had an absolutely brilliant clapback.

Wait…Did he just say checkered past ? I’m 28 felonies, 6 bankruptcies, and an Epstein bromance short of his checkered past. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

If you felt a disturbance in the Force, it was the sound of millions of voices suddenly crying out “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! BURN!” Okay, maybe not millions.

Here are a few.

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Bro is a serial killer https://t.co/LmzNoyKMaw — Tom Celica™ (@thetomcelica) June 5, 2026

3.

Who knew that all we needed was Hunter Biden on this shit app to brighten our days!?!! He is kind, empathetic, and his clapbacks at maga are PERFECT If you're not following him, you are missing the best thing on Twitter! Thank you for joining us Hunter ♥️ https://t.co/7iuMkmcbRY — Halle Bentley™️ (Renae) (@Trenae38) June 4, 2026

4.

It’s crazy but Biden probably would’ve gotten reelected if they let you talk lol — Tony V (@elveton101) June 5, 2026

5.

Hunter Biden out here dropping truth bombs, memes, and self-roasts like it's his full-time job now. 7 years sober… and still the most unfiltered voice in politics. In a world full of curated personas, is raw honesty the ultimate power move? Or just entertainment? https://t.co/OAIx0kRHVA pic.twitter.com/X2tO4aeoC6 — Sean (@ThatDudeSeanX) June 5, 2026

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2026 just got better https://t.co/Reo7qIPkoF — Bridget P (@Bridgetpee) June 4, 2026

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I didn't have Hunter freaking Biden as funny man on my bingo card https://t.co/RU62jH4exa — Hugo Bram (@HugoneWild) June 4, 2026

9.

OMG, never thought I’d be cheering for Hunter, but… https://t.co/soKwpDYUYQ — ℍ ™️ MAFA (@Fightingfo50615) June 4, 2026

10.

Ho Lee Shit! I never thought I'd be liking posts from Hunter Biden! That's a hilarious response. https://t.co/X5gCEZvxPX — Transparency Redacted (@TryingAgain2X) June 4, 2026

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The way I need this man to run for PRESIDENT! https://t.co/gMxgha5wHp pic.twitter.com/E6a2IEuRBN — Shao Trommashere ️‍ (@MedicTrommasher) June 5, 2026

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…add rapist to the list pic.twitter.com/V78t7dkscQ — Great White North (@MadeInCanada_eh) June 4, 2026

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Style expert, Donald Trump, has thoughts. pic.twitter.com/jjgYA8yUF4 — Robert the Spruce (@Bufshuf) June 5, 2026

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Dude…light him up!!!!!!! You’re day to day troubled past, he’s Epstein class BAD — NEED NORMALCY AGAIN (@laura_wilmesher) June 5, 2026

We can’t argue with this.

He hasn’t even been here 20 days and every single tweet has been legendary. Kudos. https://t.co/WbgE6vN1Jq — Javier Pérez (@JP2Guitar) June 5, 2026

You can watch the Soft White Underbelly Hunter Biden interview here.

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Hunter Biden’s fast and funny comeback to the hater casting doubt on his seven years of sobriety has gone wildly viral – 19 virtual high fives

Source Hunter Biden Image Screengrab, Screengrab