Trump’s energy secretary really doesn’t seem to understand how solar panels work – 17 blinding comebacks

Politics donald trump energy secretary

You have to say something pretty significantly stupid to take attention away from the President of the United States falling asleep on live TV.

Enter: United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright.

Listen in as Wright tries to break down why solar energy is not a viable option during the winter months.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright: “Solar is irrelevant in the winter” (this, dear reader, is false) pic.twitter.com/sKT10XYz3n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2026

See? You hardly even once glanced at Trump slowly keeling over into a nap before snapping back to attention.

Back to the issue at hand: Chris Wright is feeding obvious lies to the general public to advance the Maga cause.

What is that cause? Not totally clear.

Mainly just to make life miserable and less sustainable for everyone while slowly destroying the planet.

Twitter had some thoughts on that strategy.

1.

Shouldn’t a requirement of being energy secretary is knowing how energy works???? https://t.co/UVA1xU5TBE — Covie (@covie_93) June 4, 2026

2.

So according to Trump’s ENERGY SECRETARY, the sun doesn’t shine during the winter. Just total darkness. Got it. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) June 4, 2026

3.

How he managed to collect so many idiots in one place. — Anthony M. Hopper (@elander777) June 4, 2026

4.

Dear @SecretaryWright: Some deep questions for your deep thoughts: -Did you know the sun still shines during winter? -Did you know that solar panels rely on sunlight rather than warmth? In fact, solar panels can operate even more efficiently during the winter. https://t.co/pXvWgpcU8U — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 4, 2026

5.

You gotta love how elected Republicans show no respect for their voters and KNOW that they’ll believe anything. 😳 😂 — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) June 4, 2026

6.

The level of willful ignorance to please Dear Leader from his lickspittle cabinet is astounding https://t.co/JAng0XsElJ — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 4, 2026

7.