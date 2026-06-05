Politics donald trump energy secretary

Trump’s energy secretary really doesn’t seem to understand how solar panels work – 17 blinding comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated June 5th, 2026

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You have to say something pretty significantly stupid to take attention away from the President of the United States falling asleep on live TV.

Enter: United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright.

Listen in as Wright tries to break down why solar energy is not a viable option during the winter months.

See? You hardly even once glanced at Trump slowly keeling over into a nap before snapping back to attention.

Back to the issue at hand: Chris Wright is feeding obvious lies to the general public to advance the Maga cause.

What is that cause? Not totally clear.

Mainly just to make life miserable and less sustainable for everyone while slowly destroying the planet.

Twitter had some thoughts on that strategy.

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